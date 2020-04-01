Michael Onwenu, iOL, Michigan

NFL Draft analysis for Michael Onwenu, iOL, Michigan

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68

Strengths:

  • Strength at the point of contact
  • Stout frame with solid anchor
  • Quick at the snap

Weaknesses:

  • Struggles to stay engaged
  • Identifies stunts and counters late
