Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

NFL Draft analysis for Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85

Strengths:

  • Large frame
  • Surprising movement skills
  • Good beating press at the line
  • Decently efficient after the catch because he's tough to bring to the turf
  • Plus high-point skills, uses his body well to box out
  • Reliable hands-catcher

Weaknesses:

  • Not exactly twitchy or quick
  • Decent separation ability
  • More of a possession WR than explosive downfield option
  • Nothing truly spectacular about his game
