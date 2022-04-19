Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.46 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Malcolm Koonce

Strengths:

Quick off the snap. Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space. Has some shock in his hands. Great upper body strength. Great stop-start speed and fluidity. Does a good job of avoiding blocks. Softens the edge with his hands. High motor.

Weaknesses:

Needs to develop more counters. Has to do a better job of getting off blocks. Looks a bit stiff high side of his rush. Would not trust him to drop into coverage and mirror routes. Change of direction is a bit stiff. Below average top end speed.

Accolades: