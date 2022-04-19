Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.46 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Malcolm Koonce
Strengths:
Quick off the snap. Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space. Has some shock in his hands. Great upper body strength. Great stop-start speed and fluidity. Does a good job of avoiding blocks. Softens the edge with his hands. High motor.
Weaknesses:
Needs to develop more counters. Has to do a better job of getting off blocks. Looks a bit stiff high side of his rush. Would not trust him to drop into coverage and mirror routes. Change of direction is a bit stiff. Below average top end speed.
Accolades:
- 2021: First-team All-Pac 12
- 44 career games (38 starts)