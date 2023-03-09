Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.85 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Brandon Smith

Summary:

Mike Jones Jr. is a linebacker capable of playing sideline to sideline. He has the top-end speed and athleticism to match routes down the field. He is raw in other aspects of the game, however, like fitting run gaps and shedding blocks. His play strength needs to improve before he is able to reach his potential.

Strengths:

Good athleticism and speed to mirror routes in coverage

Good burst and closing speed

Good top-end speed to play sideline to sideline

Weaknesses: