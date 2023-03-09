Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.85 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Brandon Smith
Summary:
Mike Jones Jr. is a linebacker capable of playing sideline to sideline. He has the top-end speed and athleticism to match routes down the field. He is raw in other aspects of the game, however, like fitting run gaps and shedding blocks. His play strength needs to improve before he is able to reach his potential.
Strengths:
- Good athleticism and speed to mirror routes in coverage
- Good burst and closing speed
- Good top-end speed to play sideline to sideline
Weaknesses:
- Limited production at both LSU and Clemson
- 18.2% missed tackle rate in 2022
- Play strength needs to improve
- Fitting run gaps and shedding blocks