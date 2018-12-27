Military Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech bowl game

Somewhat quietly, the Cincinnati Bearcats won 10 games in Luke Fickell's second season, and they were anchored by two super-disruptive interior defensive linemen.

Virginia Tech's young squad limped its way to six wins and features two intriguing prospects on the defensive side of the football.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati

Cortez Broughton, DT

After marginal production in his first three seasons for the Bearcats, Broughton erupted as a senior with 18.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also defended five passes and forced two fumbles. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, Broughton looks bigger than that on the field. He plays with scary explosiveness off the snap and can covert quickness to power. His bull-rush is outstanding, and he has the hip fluidity to get off blocks to make tackles to his left or right. He even flashed the ability to bend the edge. His hand work is a bit sloppy but everything else about his game is impressive. Broughton's a major sleeper at his position.

Marquise Copeland, DL

Overshadowed by Broughton in 2018, Copeland has been a steadier force during his tenure with Cincinnati. At 6-foot-2 and slightly under 290 pounds, Copeland projects as a one-gapping penetrator at the next level. He's not noticeably quick off the snap but is a plus athlete for the position and has a developed collection of efficient pass-rushing moves to pressure the quarterback. Like Broughton, Copeland is a mid- to- late-round sleeper who very well could outplay his draft position.

Virginia Tech

Ricky Walker, DT

Walker played second fiddle to Redskins' 2018 draft pick Tim Settle in 2017 and finished the 2018 regular season with 10.5 tackles for loss to go along with two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder is a springy athlete and has a mature arsenal of block-shedding moves on the interior.

Reggie Floyd, S

Only a junior, Floyd may return to Blacksburg for his senior season in 2019, but he's done enough to garner legit draft interest over the past two seasons. He's logged 72 tackles in each of the past two years and has five interceptions over that time frame. In 2018, he recorded 9.5 tackles for loss. At 6-foot and 220ish pounds, Floyd projects as a "big nickel" safety at the next level, a position that's becoming more prevalent at the NFL level. He has the athleticism and speed to range from the deep middle and can play hard-nosed football near the line of scrimmage as a second-level defender.