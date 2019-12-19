Military Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in North Carolina vs. Temple

We'll get to see two intriguing pass-rushing prospects in this year's Military Bowl between North Carolina and Temple.

Quincy Roche isn't the biggest edge rusher, but he's a constant pressure creator with a non-stop motor. For the Tar Heels, despite not having major production, Jason Strowbridge is certainly on the NFL radar because of his length and block-shedding skills.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 27 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

North Carolina

Jason Strowbridge, DL

Strowbridge, a Senior Bowl invite, is a flashy but inconsistent player. At times, his hand work is outstanding at the point of attack, and he can close on the ball carrier in a hurry. But he disappears for long stretches and isn't a noticeably gifted pass-rusher by way of a stellar first step or closing speed. The uniquely sized 6-foot-5, 285-pounder finished the regular season with 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.

Temple

Matt Hennessy, OC

Hennessy has the movement abilities to be an instant starter at center, and before this season he severely lacked in the strength department. While he won't be mistaken for a true road-grader as a rookie whenever that may be (he's only a redshirt junior), Hennessy has added more power, which has led to a stellar senior campaign both as a run and pass blocker for the Owls.

Quincy Roche, EDGE

Roche has been a dominant force for Temple this season, with 13 sacks with 18 tackles for loss. He's only a junior, but he's been incredibly productive in his first three seasons with the Owls, with 38 total tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 16 quarterback takedowns, so there's a chance he leaves for the NFL early. At 6-foot-4 and 240-ish pounds, Roche is undersized to be a base defensive end in the NFL, but his ultra-active on the outside and has bendy athleticism around the edge.