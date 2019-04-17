Miller, Shareef, EDGE, Penn St.

NFL Draft analysis for Miller, Shareef, EDGE, Penn St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Good-sized defensive end with the girth and upper body strength to set a sturdy edge at the next level. Pass-rush moves are rarely deployed. Quicker than fast but not a twitchy athlete. Developmental run stopper with flashes of ability getting after the quarterback. -- CT

Our Latest Stories