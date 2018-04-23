Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft: Offensive line help, predictions for every pick

The Vikings landed their franchise quarterback when they signed Kirk Cousins in free agency. Now it's time to protect him.

Every Vikings offensive lineman that played more than 30 snaps last year earned a negative grade from Pro Football Focus except Joe Berger, who just so happened to retire this offseason. That's not to say everyone on the O-line needs to be replaced, but clearly the status quo isn't good enough heading into 2018.

Luckily, there should be plenty of quality line prospects in the range of 25-50 this year, so Minnesota should be able to land a Day 1 starter at No. 30. Here that's Frank Ragnow, an excellent center prospect who could also line up at guard. The Vikings then add to their depth on the line with two more prospects later in the draft.

The Vikings make bolstering the offensive line the key focus of this draft, starting with Ragnow. He should start immediately at center or guard, and while this pick could be perceived as a bit of a reach, he could quickly emerge as a leader on the offensive line.

Nwosu is Anthony Barr insurance in case a long-term deal can't be worked out, and he'll immediately serve as quality depth for a linebacker group that has a strong starting unit but not much behind them. Pettis could wind up being a steal late in the third round as a Week 1 punt returner who could be a worthy slot receiver by next season.

The Vikings trade their seventh-rounder to move up in the fifth and grab Cappa, an intriguing small-school prospect who could compete to start at right tackle or kick inside to guard. Minnesota then trades up again, sacrificing No. 218 to move up 17 spots for Harris, a defensive back with great size who could develop into a starter at cornerback or safety. With their last pick, the Vikings add even more depth on the offensive line.