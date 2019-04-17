Minshew, Gardner II, QB, Washington St.

NFL Draft analysis for Minshew, Gardner II, QB, Washington St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Like most Mike Leach Air Raid quarterbacks, Minshew flies through his progressions and is willing to wait for someone to come open. His arm is severely lacking -- particularly when forced off his initial drop -- and his pocket management leaves a little to be desired. -- CT

