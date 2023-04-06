Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Al-Quadin Muhammad

Summary:

Mitchell Agude is a very talented prospect who has been through a lot during his playing career. He is fast off the snap and does show an ability to bend at the high side of his rush. There is some wasted movement in his pass-rush plan as he looks to gain ground. Agude can do a better job of stacking and shedding blockers.

Strengths:

Fast off the snap

Good waist bend at the high side of his rush

Good length

Weaknesses: