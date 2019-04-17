Mitchell, Dillon, WR, Oregon

NFL Draft analysis for Mitchell, Dillon, WR, Oregon

Draft Scouting Report:

As everyone turned their attention to Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in 2018, Mitchell was clearly his go-to target in every game, finishing the year with 75 receptions for over 1,100 yards with 11 touchdowns. He flashed in every way possible: down the field, in space on underneath routes, and near the sidelines as a chain-mover. He's an ultra-flexible wideout with high-level juking ability to beat press at the line or leave defenders whiffing in the open field. -- CT

Our Latest Stories