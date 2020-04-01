Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66

Strengths:

  • Physical and tough
  • Blocks with good leverage
  • Does a good job attacking football at the peak

Weaknesses:

  • Can't catch with his eye ball
  • Allows ball to get too far into his body
