Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.70 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Wallace Gilberry

Summary:

MJ Anderson is a high-motor edge defender with average waist bend at the high side of his rush. He has the quickness to shoot gaps but needs to develop more pass-rush moves. The pass-rusher has good first-step quickness without the sack production that often goes along with it. Anderson also needs to do a better job of fitting his run gaps and not getting washed out down the line.

Strengths:

Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space

Does a good job of using his quickness to shoot gaps

High motor

Good first-step quickness

Plays with good leverage

Weaknesses: