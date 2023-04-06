Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.70 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Wallace Gilberry
Summary:
MJ Anderson is a high-motor edge defender with average waist bend at the high side of his rush. He has the quickness to shoot gaps but needs to develop more pass-rush moves. The pass-rusher has good first-step quickness without the sack production that often goes along with it. Anderson also needs to do a better job of fitting his run gaps and not getting washed out down the line.
Strengths:
- Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space
- Does a good job of using his quickness to shoot gaps
- High motor
- Good first-step quickness
- Plays with good leverage
Weaknesses:
- Needs to develop more pass-rush moves
- Needs to do a better job of holding his gaps in the run game
- Below-average sack production