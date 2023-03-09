Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.08 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Devonta Freeman

Summary:

Mohamed Ibrahim is a back with good size. He has a discouraing injury history and has accumulated nearly 867 carries over the course of his careeer. Ibrahim is a physical back that does not shy away from contact. He displays good vision and allows his blocks to materialize. He is quicker than fast but offers little in the pass game.

Strengths:

Patient, allows his blocks to materialize

Good vision to attack run lanes in outside zone

Physical, not afraid to administer contact

Good balance

Weaknesses: