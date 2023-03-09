Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.08 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Devonta Freeman
Summary:
Mohamed Ibrahim is a back with good size. He has a discouraing injury history and has accumulated nearly 867 carries over the course of his careeer. Ibrahim is a physical back that does not shy away from contact. He displays good vision and allows his blocks to materialize. He is quicker than fast but offers little in the pass game.
Strengths:
- Patient, allows his blocks to materialize
- Good vision to attack run lanes in outside zone
- Physical, not afraid to administer contact
- Good balance
Weaknesses:
- Average-to-below top-end speed
- Missed nearly all of 2022 season
- High-volume back means long-term durability is a concern
- Lightly used in the pass game