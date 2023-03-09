Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.06 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jabril Cox
Summary:
Mohamoud Diabate is a great athlete with good closing speed. He does a good job of shedding blocks but play strength needs to improve. He will likely be asked to fulfill more of a weak-side linebacker role that occasionally asks him to drop into coverage or rush the passer. Spatial awareness in coverage needs to improve, but he has proven capable of being a spot rusher.
Strengths:
- Does a good job of stacking blockers while keeping his eyes in the backfield
- Good job of shedding blocks
- Good burst and closing speed
Weaknesses:
- Play strength needs to improve
- Undersized if asked to play traditional middle linebacker role
- Spatial awareness in coverage