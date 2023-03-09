Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.06 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jabril Cox

Summary:

Mohamoud Diabate is a great athlete with good closing speed. He does a good job of shedding blocks but play strength needs to improve. He will likely be asked to fulfill more of a weak-side linebacker role that occasionally asks him to drop into coverage or rush the passer. Spatial awareness in coverage needs to improve, but he has proven capable of being a spot rusher.

Strengths:

Does a good job of stacking blockers while keeping his eyes in the backfield

Good job of shedding blocks

Good burst and closing speed

Weaknesses: