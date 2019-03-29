Montgomery, David, RB, Iowa St.
NFL Draft analysis for Montgomery, David, RB, Iowa St.
Draft Scouting Report:
Low center of gravity runner with scary lateral jump-cut skills and the best contact balance of any back in the class. Reliable receiver who instantly morphs into a runner after catching the football and surprises defenders with his quickness after the catch. Best between the tackles carving through the defensive line and second level. -- CT
