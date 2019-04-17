Moore, Jalin, RB, App. St.

NFL Draft analysis for Moore, Jalin, RB, App. St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Decent bounce, but his vision is lacking. Above-average contact balance and leg churn through tackles. Wiggle dissipates as he gets further away from the line of scrimmage, and his long speed is a major concern. Hard-nosed runner who could carve out a role as a RB3 in the NFL. -- CT

