Mullen, Trayvon, CB, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for Mullen, Trayvon, CB, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Boom-or-bust cornerback who can click-and-close with the best of them when he wants but has lethargic snaps every game and isn't very interested in helping in run support. If his full potential can be tapped into, Mullen can be a versatile perimeter corner with plus man-to-man ability, yet the twitchiness of his movements and overall play are inconsistent right now. -- CT

Our Latest Stories