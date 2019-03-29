Murphy, Byron, CB, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Murphy, Byron, CB, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Impressive change of direction and mirroring techniques and shows good anticipation on route progressions. Also effective when coming off one route to attack another. Needs to do a better job of disengaging from WR blocks on running plays but an athletic cornerback plays much bigger than his 5-foot-11 frame. Still, could fall out to Day 2 because of size and 4.55 40 time. -- RW

