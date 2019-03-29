Murray, Kyler, QB, Oklahoma

NFL Draft analysis for Murray, Kyler, QB, Oklahoma

Draft Scouting Report:

Off-the-charts athleticism make him one of the most explosive players in this draft class. Will draw comparisons to Russell Wilson but is a better athlete. Can play in the pocket and doesn't look to run if first progression isn't there. Shows good accuracy and touch, and can make every throw. His height (he measured 5-foot-10 at the combine) will be the biggest concern for some NFL teams but Murray could still be the first-overall pick, following in the footsteps of former Oklahoma teammate and Hesiman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. -- RW

