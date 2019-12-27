Music City Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Mississippi State cornerback Cam Dantzler and Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, both with Top 50 potential, have decided to sit out this year's Music City Bowl, but there are still NFL draft prospects to watch. The Bulldogs will showcase their electric running back and the Cardinals have an experienced and nimble center in the middle of their blocking unit.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft. You can read more about this matchup and get our expert picks on the game right here.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 30 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

TV: ESPN

Mississippi State

Kylin Hill, RB

Hill is a smaller, fire hydrant of a back who runs as hard as any ball carrier in this class. There's good wiggle to his game and his contact balance is above-average. He's just really difficult to bring to the turf despite his lack of size. His receiving talents make him an intriguing scat-back option. Hill has snagged 39 passes for 350 yards.

He's not a burner but shows good acceleration through the second level of the defense. He should hear his name called early on Day 3 and a strong combine could catapult him to Day 2.

Louisville

T.J. McCoy, OC

McCoy is a graduate transfer from Florida was an awesome addition to the Cardinals offensive line in 2019, especially given his get off the line of scrimmage and quick feet in the team's zone-based blocking scheme. He's capable of reaching defensive tackles across a gap, which is a vital skill for a center to have.

He's not particularly powerful, and McCoy can bend at the waist, but in general, he plays with low pad level and a good anchor.