Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.57 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Tariq Woolen

Summary:

Myles Brooks is a Stephen F. Austin transfer who had three INTs and eight pass-breakups in 12 games for Louisiana Tech in 2022. He will test off the charts and has a chance to be an under-the-radar find, much like Tariq Woolen a year ago coming out of UTSA. Brooks isn't as twitched up as Woolen -- or as tall -- but he plays with the physicality and athleticism that will serve him well at the next level.

Strengths:

Can be physical throughout route, shows ability to stay in phase vs. bigger WRs and run with them

Athletic at catch point; will battle for contested catches

Explodes downhill in zone when ball is in front of him; will run through ball carrier

Consistently does good job coming off route to make plays, both in run and pass game

Consistently gets to ball carrier on WR screens, beating his man to the ball

Smooth, patient, athletic on quick slants, stays in back pocket, uses long arms for PBU

Weaknesses: