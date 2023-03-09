Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.57 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Tariq Woolen
Summary:
Myles Brooks is a Stephen F. Austin transfer who had three INTs and eight pass-breakups in 12 games for Louisiana Tech in 2022. He will test off the charts and has a chance to be an under-the-radar find, much like Tariq Woolen a year ago coming out of UTSA. Brooks isn't as twitched up as Woolen -- or as tall -- but he plays with the physicality and athleticism that will serve him well at the next level.
Strengths:
- Can be physical throughout route, shows ability to stay in phase vs. bigger WRs and run with them
- Athletic at catch point; will battle for contested catches
- Explodes downhill in zone when ball is in front of him; will run through ball carrier
- Consistently does good job coming off route to make plays, both in run and pass game
- Consistently gets to ball carrier on WR screens, beating his man to the ball
- Smooth, patient, athletic on quick slants, stays in back pocket, uses long arms for PBU
Weaknesses:
- Will play with enough cushion to allow WR to win on in-breaking routes
- Can be a little stiff at top of break on comebacks
- Can get handsy at top of route