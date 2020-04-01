Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73

Strengths:

  • Ultra-light feet
  • Change-of-direction abilities
  • Safety / slot corner versatility

Weaknesses:

  • Production dropped off as a senior
  • Much quicker than he is fast
  • Willing in run-support but a liability there
