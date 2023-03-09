Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 91.37 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Emmanuel Ogbah
Summary:
Myles Murphy is an edge rusher with great size, speed and power. He showed an improved prowess to stack and shed blockers in 2021. The Georgia native needs to construct more of a pass-rush plan and develop an inside counter for when his initial rush is stopped. He does a good job of impacting pass lanes when his rush does not get home.
Strengths:
- Natural athlete with great size and speed
- Impacts passing lanes when rush does not get home
- Quick off the snap, does a good job of shooting gaps
- Good strength leads to an ability to turn speed to power
Weaknesses:
- Played with less urgency, regressed from 2021 to 2022
- Needs to develop pass-rush moves and create more of a plan
- Ocassionally works too deep in his pass rush