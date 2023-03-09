Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.37 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Emmanuel Ogbah

Summary:

Myles Murphy is an edge rusher with great size, speed and power. He showed an improved prowess to stack and shed blockers in 2021. The Georgia native needs to construct more of a pass-rush plan and develop an inside counter for when his initial rush is stopped. He does a good job of impacting pass lanes when his rush does not get home.

Strengths:

Natural athlete with great size and speed

Impacts passing lanes when rush does not get home

Quick off the snap, does a good job of shooting gaps

Good strength leads to an ability to turn speed to power

Weaknesses: