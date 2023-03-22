Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former five-star prospect (and the nation's top strong-side defensive end) out of Hillgrove High School in Georgia, Murphy was a model of consistency during his three seasons at Clemson. In each campaign, he recorded at least the following: 12 games played, 38 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks -- not to mention his six-career forced fumbles.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Murphy, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Marietta, Georgia
- Interesting fact: One of four Clemson players since 2000 to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 2 DL | Overall: No. 11 | Rating: 91.37 (All-Pro)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: Eagles (No. 10)
- Chris Trapasso: N/A
- Josh Edwards: Eagles (No. 10)
- Pete Prisco: Eagles (No. 10)
- Kyle Stackpole: Eagles (No. 10)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 17.3 (EDGE4)
To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 268 lbs | Arms: 33 3/4" | Hands: 8 1/2"
- 40-yard dash: N/A
- Broad jump: N/A
- Vertical jump: N/A
- Bench press: 25 reps
*Murphy only benched at the combine after tweaking his hamstring while warming up
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Myles Murphy is an edge rusher with great size, speed and power. He showed an improved prowess to stack and shed blockers in 2021. The Georgia native needs to construct more of a pass-rush plan and develop an inside counter for when his initial rush is stopped. He does a good job of impacting pass lanes when his rush does not get home.
Strengths
- Natural athlete with great size and speed
- Impacts passing lanes when rush does not get home
- Quick off the snap, does a good job of shooting gaps
- Good strength leads to an ability to turn speed to power
Weaknesses
- Played with less urgency, regressed from 2021 to 2022
- Needs to develop pass-rush moves and create more of a plan
- Occasionally works too deep in his pass rush
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|PD
|FF
|2022
|13
|40
|11.0
|6.5
|2
|1
|2021
|13
|38
|14.0
|7.0
|2
|2
2020
12
41
|12.0
|4.0
|1
|3
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022: First-team All-ACC
- 2021: Second-team All-ACC
- 2021: Fourth-team All-American (Phil Steele)
- 2020: Freshman All-American (The Athletic, ESPN, Football Writers Association of America)
- 2020: ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year (Associated Press)
Notable statistics
- 2020-22: Second-most sacks (18.5) in ACC in past three seasons
- 2020-22: Only FBS player with at least 10 tackles for loss and at least one forced fumble in each of those three seasons
- One of four Clemson players since 2000 (joining Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell) to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks
- 2020: First Clemson freshman since 1988 with three forced fumbles in a season
247Sports profile
High school: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9965)
- National: 7 | SDE: 1 | Georgia: 2 | All-time: 138
High school accolades: Preseason Super 11 team (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection
Check out Myles Murphy's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.