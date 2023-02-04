Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former five-star prospect (and the nation's top strong-side defensive end) out of Hillgrove High School in Georgia, Murphy was a model of consistency during his three seasons at Clemson. In each campaign, he recorded at least the following: 12 games played, 38 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks -- not to mention his six-career forced fumbles.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Murphy, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 20
- Year: Junior
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 275
- Hometown: Marietta, Georgia
- Interesting fact: One of four Clemson players since 2000 to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 2 DL | Overall: No. 5
Scouting report
"When comparing size, Murphy stacks up to last year's No. 1 overall selection -- Travon Walker. Murphy is a good athlete but is realistically not going to match Walker's historic NFL Combine performance. Murphy does have more exposure to what would be considered a traditional edge rusher role than Walker at the same point in his career. The former shows active hands and an ability to turn speed to power." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|PD
|FF
|2022
|13
|40
|11.0
|6.5
|2
|1
|2021
|13
|38
|14.0
|7.0
|2
|2
2020
12
41
|12.0
|4.0
|1
|3
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022: First-team All-ACC
- 2021: Second-team All-ACC
- 2021: Fourth-team All-American (Phil Steele)
- 2020: Freshman All-American (The Athletic, ESPN, Football Writers Association of America)
- 2020: ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year (Associated Press)
Notable statistics
- 2020-22: Only FBS player with at least 10 tackles for loss and at least one forced fumble in each of those three seasons
- One of four Clemson players since 2000 (joining Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell) to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks
- 2020: First Clemson freshman since 1988 with three forced fumbles in a season
247Sports profile
High school: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9965)
- National: 7 | SDE: 1 | Georgia: 2 | All-time: 138
High school accolades: Preseason Super 11 team (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection
Check out Myles Murphy's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.