Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former five-star prospect (and the nation's top strong-side defensive end) out of Hillgrove High School in Georgia, Murphy was a model of consistency during his three seasons at Clemson. In each campaign, he recorded at least the following: 12 games played, 38 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks -- not to mention his six-career forced fumbles.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Murphy, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook. 

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

  • Age: 20
  • Year: Junior
  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 275
  • Hometown: Marietta, Georgia
  • Interesting fact: One of four Clemson players since 2000 to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks

CBS prospect ranking

Position: No. 2 DL | Overall: No. 5

Scouting report

"When comparing size, Murphy stacks up to last year's No. 1 overall selection -- Travon Walker. Murphy is a good athlete but is realistically not going to match Walker's historic NFL Combine performance. Murphy does have more exposure to what would be considered a traditional edge rusher role than Walker at the same point in his career. The former shows active hands and an ability to turn speed to power." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards

College stats

YearGamesTacklesTFLsSacksPDFF
2022134011.06.521
2021133814.07.022

2020

12

41

12.04.013

College Accolades

Honors

  • 2022: First-team All-ACC
  • 2021: Second-team All-ACC
  • 2021: Fourth-team All-American (Phil Steele)
  • 2020: Freshman All-American (The Athletic, ESPN, Football Writers Association of America)
  • 2020: ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year (Associated Press)

Notable statistics

  • 2020-22: Only FBS player with at least 10 tackles for loss and at least one forced fumble in each of those three seasons
  • One of four Clemson players since 2000 (joining Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell) to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks
  • 2020: First Clemson freshman since 1988 with three forced fumbles in a season

247Sports profile

High school: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9965)

  • National: 7 | SDE: 1 | Georgia: 2 | All-time: 138

High school accolades: Preseason Super 11 team (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Myles Murphy's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.