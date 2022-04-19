Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 90 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Jonathan Vilma
Strengths:
Smart, speedy linebacker who reads plays in a hurry and attacks. Minimal-to-no hestitation to his game. Tremendous blitzer. Bendy and authoritative. Fights through blocks well. Flashes of quick feet and closing speed is elite. Coverage ability is about as close to NFL-ready as you're going to get at linebacker. Can counter negative plays on film with splash plays. The type of three-down playmaking linebacker you want today.
Weaknesses:
Not amazing at beating blocks en route to the ball carrier because he is a tick undersized. Change of direction is typically good. Not amazing. Occasionally will miss a big tackle.
Accolades:
- 2021 Dick Butkus Award winner (best linebacker)
- 2021: Only player in FBS with five-plus sacks, two-plus interceptions and two-plus forced fumbles