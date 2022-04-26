Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.85 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Josey Jewell

Strengths:

Fifth-year senior who looks like an old-school middle linebacker. Ability to knife through the line and be disruptive in the backfield, but his limited athleticism means he'll miss tackles other linebackers might make. Tackling machine when he can get to the ball carrier, though getting there can be an issue at times.

Weaknesses:

Not a top-end athlete and lacks foot speed/quickness to overcome mistakes. Will struggle at times to get off blocks in run support.

Accolades: