Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.62 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Jones

Summary:

Nathaniel Dell plays bigger than his size and consistently found ways to get open vs. college DBs. He's also a threat in the return game, and his Swiss Army knife abilities could see him sneak into the top 100.

Strengths:

  • Dangerous in return game
  • Incredibly twitchy; elite change of direction makes him impossible to cover in small areas ... unless you get your hands on him
  • Can make defenders miss in small areas, but he's not breaking any tackles
  • Incredibly quick/slippery off line of scrimmage, can stack CB quickly and win on deep routes consistently
  • Tracks deep ball well, reliable hands, shows some contested catch ability

Weaknesses:

  • Listed at 5-8, 163 at the Senior Bowl
  • Looks raw as a route runner