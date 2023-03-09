Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.62 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Jones

Summary:

Nathaniel Dell plays bigger than his size and consistently found ways to get open vs. college DBs. He's also a threat in the return game, and his Swiss Army knife abilities could see him sneak into the top 100.

Strengths:

Dangerous in return game

Incredibly twitchy; elite change of direction makes him impossible to cover in small areas ... unless you get your hands on him

Can make defenders miss in small areas, but he's not breaking any tackles

Incredibly quick/slippery off line of scrimmage, can stack CB quickly and win on deep routes consistently

Tracks deep ball well, reliable hands, shows some contested catch ability

Weaknesses: