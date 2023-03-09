Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.62 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Marcus Jones
Summary:
Nathaniel Dell plays bigger than his size and consistently found ways to get open vs. college DBs. He's also a threat in the return game, and his Swiss Army knife abilities could see him sneak into the top 100.
Strengths:
- Dangerous in return game
- Incredibly twitchy; elite change of direction makes him impossible to cover in small areas ... unless you get your hands on him
- Can make defenders miss in small areas, but he's not breaking any tackles
- Incredibly quick/slippery off line of scrimmage, can stack CB quickly and win on deep routes consistently
- Tracks deep ball well, reliable hands, shows some contested catch ability
Weaknesses:
- Listed at 5-8, 163 at the Senior Bowl
- Looks raw as a route runner