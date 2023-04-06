Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.10 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jay Tufele

Summary:

Nesta Jade Silvera is a squatty, high-energy, deceptively strong 3T who brings it on every play despite smaller size and minimal length. He routinely gets up and under bigger blockers, and winning the leverage battle makes him a force on the interior. For being an upfield rusher type, he's pretty immovable in the run game. He has slippery pass-rush hand work, and he will beat reach blocks to disrupt in the backfield. Burst is quality, as is his overall speed, but he's not a freak in either regard. At times his length is a liability, but in general, his low center of gravity rushes give blockers issues inside. Once the motor turns on, it doesn't turn off. He wasn't an every-down type in college. His athletic, penetrating style projects well to the modern NFL game.

Strengths:

Quick upfield rusher

Gets low and under offensive tackles to convert quickness to power

Slippery when shooting gaps

Weaknesses: