Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73

Strengths:

  • Flashes in press coverage
  • FInds the football and attacks
  • Shows good change-of-direction
  • Good height/weight combination for the outside CB spot

Weaknesses:

  • Occasionally guesses wrong on WR release
  • Click-and-close speed is inconsistent
  • Lacks the downfield speed to recover if he can't win with physicality at the line
