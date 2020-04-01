Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

NFL Draft analysis for Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89

Strengths:

  • Freakish athleticism
  • Nonstop motor
  • Strength and quickness create problems for OL

Weaknesses:

  • Still learning the position
  • Sometimes gets too high as a pass rusher
