New England Patriots Mock Draft: Trading up in first round, predictions for every pick

The Patriots are sitting pretty with two picks in each of the first two rounds, and it would be reasonable to expect them to do some moving around in order to maximize their draft.

One easy spot to target is No. 18, where the Seahawks seem likely to trade down and pick up some Day 2 capital. The No. 23 and No. 95 picks are a great match for the value of that Seahawks selection, and the Patriots should have the chance to move in front of a few teams -- including ex-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's new home -- to grab a key player that falls out of the top 16.

That could be a tackle (the Bengals at No. 21 are certainly eyeing the offensive-line market) or a quarterback should a key target make it out of the first half of the first round. But here, it's grabbing a difference-maker to boost their pass rush even more than the acquisition of Adrian Clayborn did.

New England Patriots

After trading Brandin Cooks to land the No. 23 pick, the Patriots package that selection with No. 95 to get ahead of the Lions and nab Marcus Davenport, the second-best pass-rusher in this draft. He could rotate with Trey Flowers and Adrian Clayborn initially as he gets acclimated to the NFL, giving the Patriots a massively upgraded pass rush for 2018. With their other first-rounder, the Patriots grab a replacement for Nate Solder at left tackle in Miller.

With No. 95 gone in the deal to move up for Davenport, the Patriots trade back in the second round and pick up a fourth-rounder so they aren't shut out of Rounds 3-5. After the move, they pick up Carter to improve their talent at linebacker. At the end of the second round, Lauletta should be the perfect QB to come in and mold into Tom Brady's backup.

With the added fourth-rounder, the Patriots land more defensive line help in Ejiofor, making the defensive front seven a priority in this draft. The Patriots then swing another deal to move up in the sixth round for Wadley, an undersized back who should be a weapon as a receiver. Neal is a dart throw at cornerback who might end up sticking at safety.