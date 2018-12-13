New Orleans Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Middle Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State bowl game

This year's New Orleans Bowl features a Middle Tennessee State team looking for back-to-back bowl wins, and Appalachian State is hoping to continue what's been a tremendous start to their time in FBS, as the Mountaineers have won a bowl game in their first three seasons at the top subdivision in college football.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Middle Tennessee State

Ty Lee, WR

Lee's produced at a high level since his freshman year, and had 828 yards on 67 catches with seven receiving touchdowns in 2018. The dynamic slot wideout is following in the footsteps of Middle Tennessee State alum Richie James who was picked in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers. Lee excels in space and doesn't look to fun to corral in the open field. He does have one more year of eligibility but is the draft prospect to watch in this game.