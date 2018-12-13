New Orleans Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Middle Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State bowl game
A shifty slot receiver with three years of impressive production is the prospect to monitor
This year's New Orleans Bowl features a Middle Tennessee State team looking for back-to-back bowl wins, and Appalachian State is hoping to continue what's been a tremendous start to their time in FBS, as the Mountaineers have won a bowl game in their first three seasons at the top subdivision in college football.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google
Middle Tennessee State
Ty Lee, WR
Lee's produced at a high level since his freshman year, and had 828 yards on 67 catches with seven receiving touchdowns in 2018. The dynamic slot wideout is following in the footsteps of Middle Tennessee State alum Richie James who was picked in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers. Lee excels in space and doesn't look to fun to corral in the open field. He does have one more year of eligibility but is the draft prospect to watch in this game.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Las Vegas Bowl
A long defensive lineman and a crafty, downfield receiver headline the draft prospects in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Boca Raton Bowl
A gifted blocker, and a small but ultra-productive edge-rusher headline the prospects in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Camellia Bowl
An aggressive cornerback and a towering, long outside pass-rusher headline the prospects in...
-
Draft: Strengths of prospects in top 32
How does a prospect win? What's his trump card? Let's look at strengths of the first-round...
-
NFL Draft: Best prospects in Cure Bowl
A wide, powerful blocker and shutdown cornerback headline the draft prospects in this bowl...
-
2019 Mock Draft: Raiders go Hollywood
Meanwhile, the Jaguars and Redskins find their next franchise quarterbacks in our latest mock...