New Orleans Saints Mock Draft: Offensive lineman in play again, predictions for every pick

The Saints feel like a team that could surprise in the first round. Considering the talent expected to be available, a wide receiver made sense until they landed Cameron Meredith in free agency. Tight end is an option, though I'm not sure any of the top players at that position have a first-round grade. Taking a defensive end will likely depend on whether the right guy makes it to No. 27.

Last year they took Ryan Ramczyk in the first round, which was a little bit surprising at the time but looks to be a smart pick one year later. What if they go back to the well and pick up another offensive lineman in the first round this year?

Again, it could depend on the talent available, but the team could save plenty of cap room by moving on from Max Unger or Larry Warford after 2018. Andrus Peat is also recovering from ankle surgery, so bringing in reinforcements for the interior line could prove wise if an Isaiah Wynn or Will Hernandez is on the board.

New Orleans Saints

Guard is hardly the biggest need for the Saints, but they did have Hernandez in for a private workout, and he should be a starter in the NFL for a long time. Hernandez provides insurance with Andrus Peat recovering from ankle surgery, and he should definitely have a starting spot locked up by 2019.

The Saints get tired of waiting on Day 2, giving No. 164 to Baltimore to move up eight spots for Thomas, an underrated tight end in this class behind the top three names. He should be a well-rounded player with the ability to grow as a blocker. The fourth round brings the first of two Senats for the Saints, with Deadrin improving the depth on the defensive line.

The team wants to address their defensive end rotation, and here they do it with Holmes in Round 5. He could grow into a quality rotational piece. Iyiegbuniwe helps at a position that doesn't have quality depth, and he can be a factor on special teams right away. Greg Senat will try and develop into a swing tackle.