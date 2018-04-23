New Orleans Saints Mock Draft: Offensive lineman in play again, predictions for every pick
Would anyone be surprised if the Saints make offensive line a first-round focus again in 2018?
The Saints feel like a team that could surprise in the first round. Considering the talent expected to be available, a wide receiver made sense until they landed Cameron Meredith in free agency. Tight end is an option, though I'm not sure any of the top players at that position have a first-round grade. Taking a defensive end will likely depend on whether the right guy makes it to No. 27.
Last year they took Ryan Ramczyk in the first round, which was a little bit surprising at the time but looks to be a smart pick one year later. What if they go back to the well and pick up another offensive lineman in the first round this year?
Again, it could depend on the talent available, but the team could save plenty of cap room by moving on from Max Unger or Larry Warford after 2018. Andrus Peat is also recovering from ankle surgery, so bringing in reinforcements for the interior line could prove wise if an Isaiah Wynn or Will Hernandez is on the board.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.
New Orleans Saints
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|27
|Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
|
|3
|83
|Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
|from BAL
|3
|91
|Traded to Baltimore
|
|4
|127
|Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida
|
|5
|139
|Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State
|from NYG
|5
|147
|Traded to N.Y. Giants
|from MIA
|5
|164
|Traded to Baltimore
|
|6
|189
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky
|from ARI
|6
|201
|Traded to N.Y. Giants
|
|7
|245
|Greg Senat, OT, Wagner
|
Guard is hardly the biggest need for the Saints, but they did have Hernandez in for a private workout, and he should be a starter in the NFL for a long time. Hernandez provides insurance with Andrus Peat recovering from ankle surgery, and he should definitely have a starting spot locked up by 2019.
The Saints get tired of waiting on Day 2, giving No. 164 to Baltimore to move up eight spots for Thomas, an underrated tight end in this class behind the top three names. He should be a well-rounded player with the ability to grow as a blocker. The fourth round brings the first of two Senats for the Saints, with Deadrin improving the depth on the defensive line.
The team wants to address their defensive end rotation, and here they do it with Holmes in Round 5. He could grow into a quality rotational piece. Iyiegbuniwe helps at a position that doesn't have quality depth, and he can be a factor on special teams right away. Greg Senat will try and develop into a swing tackle.
-
Draft: 27 locks for the first round
The first round of the draft will be heavy on quarterbacks and offensive linemen
-
Redskins Seven-Round Mock: Vea a big win
The Redskins also add a talented running back and offensive line help after taking the big...
-
Titans Seven-Round Mock: LBs early
The Titans pick up a pair of linebackers in the first two rounds of this seven-round mock...
-
Buccaneers Seven-Round Mock: James first
The Bucs pick up a stud safety and quality lineman before landing a running back on Day 3
-
Seahawks Seven-Round Mock: Trading down
The Seahawks haven't picked in their original spot in the first round since 2011
-
49ers Seven-Round Mock: Defense heavy
The 49ers could be in a prime position to trade down and pick up more draft capital