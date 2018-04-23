New York Giants Mock Draft: Sam Darnold, a trade down and predictions for every pick
Passing on a quarterback at No. 2 could have a devastating long-term effect on the Giants franchise
The Giants have the choice of Bradley Chubb, Saquon Barkley or a quarterback at No. 2. But really, there's no choice at all.
Most teams spend considerable resources trying to find a franchise quarterback. Just look at the Jets, who signed Chad Pennington to a seven-year deal the year the Giants added Eli Manning and have since spent one first-rounder and three seconds on QBs while getting by in recent years with stopgaps like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown. By contrast, the Giants hadn't taken a QB before Day 3 since 2004 until they picked Davis Webb in the third round last year.
The Giants can afford to pass on incredible talents at running back and edge rusher (I have them addressing both spots later in the draft after trading down in the second round). But finding a franchise quarterback is everything, and if you have the No. 2 pick in a draft with quarterback talent, that's where you have to go.
You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.
New York Giants
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|2
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|
|2
|34
|Traded to Buffalo
|
|2
|56
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|from BUF/LAR
|3
|65
|Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
|from BUF/CLE
|3
|66
|Kemoko Turay, OLB, Rutgers
|
|3
|69
|Duke Dawson, CB, Florida
|from TB
|4
|108
|Tony Adams, G/C, NC State
|from TB
|5
|139
|Traded to New Orleans
|
|5
|147
|Kylie Fitts, DE/LB, Utah
|from NO/MIA
|6
|201
|Justin Jones, DE, NC State
|from NO
The Giants land their quarterback at No. 2 with Darnold, who will be prepped to take over for Eli Manning in 2019. Considered the most pro-ready QB prospect in the draft by many, Darnold could also take the field in the second half of his rookie year if the Giants are going nowhere.
With the rebuild on, the Giants trade down from No. 34 to pick up two important selections, using the first on a new feature back in Michel. He's not Saquon Barkley, but he's a nice value outside the top 50. Now with three picks at the top of the third round, the Giants grab a right tackle in Brown, a 3-4 rush linebacker in Turay and a capable slot cornerback in Dawson.
In the fourth round, the Giants pick up an interior lineman who can battle for a starting spot with a strong showing in camp. The team then turns its remaining pick into two by trading down again. The Giants then draft another rush linebacker to improve depth in their new scheme, and a 3-4 end to also add to the team's depth.
-
