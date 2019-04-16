New York Jets mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection

The Jets traded up in last year's draft for the opportunity to secure a franchise quarterback, which wound up being Sam Darnold. That deal leaves them without a second-round pick this year, but another poor season slots them in at No. 3 overall, affording the team the ability to trade back and amass extra premium picks -- if they can find a buyer.

Below, you can check out which picks the Jets currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 3

3 68

3 93 from New Orleans 4 105

6 196 from Chicago through Oakland 7 217



Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 20.8 8.2 23.6 21.4 30.6 24.8 11.8 25.8





Needs: QB, WR/TE, OL, EDGE, INT DL, DB

Pressing: WR/TE, EDGE, INT DL, DB

The Jets tried to sign Anthony Barr to upgrade their edge-rushing group, but he ultimately decided to go back to Minnesota. We have them locked into Josh Allen at No. 3 in the draft in most of our mocks, and that would be an excellent fit. Beyond that, giving Sam Darnold some help up front and on the perimeter would go a long way toward helping him fulfill his potential, and figuring out a way to get somebody who can stop the other team from completing passes all over the field would be an immense help to the defense.

War room big board

Depending on how other teams feel about this quarterback class, the Jets could have a prime opportunity to recoup draft capital by moving down from No. 3. Here's how I'd project the Jets' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

EDGE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

EDGE Josh Allen, Kentucky DL Quinnen Williams, Alabama DL Rashan Gary, Michigan (trade down) OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida (trade down) OL Jonah Williams, Alabama (trade down) EDGE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State (trade down) EDGE Brian Burns, Florida State (trade down) DL Christian Wilkins, Clemson (trade down) EDGE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (trade down)

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

Round Overall Player Notes 1 3 to Washington

1 15 OLB Brian Burns, Florida State from WAS* 2 57 CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky from PHI* 3 68 to Philadelphia

3 93 to Arizona from NO 3 96 C Michael Jordan, Ohio State from WAS* 4 103 to Houston from ARI* 4 105 DE Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

5 159 S Will Harris, Boston College from SEA* 6 174 to Seattle from ARI* 6 196 WR Terry Godwin, Georgia from CHI 7 217 to Seattle

7 248 RB Jalin Moore, Appalachian State from ARI*

Even though the Jets stand to land a blue-chip prospect at No. 3, I think they'll be in the market to trade back and replenish some draft capital. They find a willing partner here in Washington, who sends New York No. 15 and 96 along with their 2020 first-rounder to jump for a quarterback. At No. 15, the Jets should still be able to find an impact pass-rusher, and here that guy is Burns, who stood out at the combine despite packing on some weight before the event.

The Jets don't have a second-round pick, but they move up from No. 68 by giving the Eagles linebacker Darron Lee, who has become extraneous after the addition of C.J. Mosley. With that second-rounder, the team is able to land a talented corner in Johnson who has great size for the position. The newly-acquired late third-round pick nets the Jets a center who can push for early playing time either at the pivot or guard.

The Jets traded back to the first pick of Round 4 with their other late third, then ship that pick to Houston for a 2020 third-rounder, giving them five picks in the first three rounds next year in what could be a changing of the guard in the AFC East. With their own fourth-rounder, the team picks up a quality interior defensive lineman in Buggs who struggled during the predraft process but managed to make a big mark as a senior at Alabama with 9.5 sacks. Harris is a nice third safety who should shine on special teams, while Godwin and Moore give the team more depth at the skill positions.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 Coming April 17! OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky Round 2



Round 3

CB David Long, Michigan

OT Greg Little, Ole Miss Round 4

EDGE Joe Jackson, Miami Round 5



Round 6

CB Ken Webster, Ole Miss

LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn Round 7

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia



