Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston took the podium during press availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday and promised to put on a show during athletic testing and on-field drills.

"From the [vertical jump] to the broad jump to the 40 [yard dash], the field work, too, that's going to be the cherry on top...You need to get popcorn, probably a milkshake and some candy," Hairston told CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala.

While many prospects have opted to wait and perform at their pro day, Hairston, a potential first-round pick in April's, said that was never a consideration for him.

"This is what I train for. I am excited to put that on display, be able to show my athleticism, show my speed and just put on a show."

The Michigan native delivered on that promise Friday. He posted a 39.5-inch vertical jump (second among defensive backs) and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump (third). His official 4.28-second 40-yard dash is currently the fastest among all combine participants so far.

He reached 24.25 miles per hour on the sprint, per Next Gen Stats, which was the fifth-fastest speed by a player at the combine over the past three years (second among cornerbacks).

Hairston is currently ranked as CBSSports.com's No. 8 cornerback and the No. 67 prospect overall, but there has been some buzz around Indianapolis about Hairston making his way into the first round. There are a smaller number of prospects with first-round grades in this year's draft, which means there should be a larger pool of prospects in consideration for the first-round.

Beyond Michigan's Will Johnson and, potentially, Colorado's Travis Hunter, there are no obvious cornerback prospect inclusions in the first round, which creates an opportunity for Hairston and others to make themselves some money in Indianapolis.

Hairston told Josina Anderson that he's had 11 formal interviews with NFL teams, including with the Bills, Seahawks, Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers, Raiders and 49ers.

CBSSports.com compares Maxwell Hairston to veteran NFL cornerback Rasul Douglas. Meanwhile, the TV broadcast of the NFL combine showed a graphic comparing Hairston and four-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward.

"Maxwell Hairston is a boundary cornerback with a slight frame who has been exposed to zone and man coverage. Over the past two years, he has shown great ball skills. There could be concerns about his size coming off a season where he was limited to five games played. Hairston needs to do a better job tackling in space, but has the hip fluidity to mirror vertically and across the field."

The Detroit native parted Kentucky following his junior season. He is the third Wildcat cornerback to do that in as many years, joining Carrington Valentine and Dru Phillips. Over the past two seasons, Hairston logged six interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, as well as three forced fumbles.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.