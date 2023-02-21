Round 1 - Pick 1 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Bears need help at a number of positions across the board, so why not go get the top prospect in the draft? Carter is listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, 2 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than the Rams' destroyer of offenses, Aaron Donald. Carter's production makes him the best defensive player on Georgia's back-to-back national title teams that were loaded with NFL talent, leading the way with 66 pressures and 15.5 tackles for loss the last two seasons. Watching him in person against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, it was mind-blowing to see his fluidity as he smoothly moved Horned Frogs offensive linemen out of the way with ease.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Being listed at 6-feet, 194 pounds means he would be the fourth quarterback 6-feet or shorter selected in the first round in the Common Draft Era, along with Kyler Murray, Johnny Manziel and Michael Vick. Young's game is well worth the risk of taking someone with his build. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's 79 passing touchdowns across the last two seasons are the most in a two-year span in SEC history. His improvisational playmaking that he put on tape, especially in 2022 with an offensive line well below the usual Alabama standards, is currently the best of any passer in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st During his three college football seasons from 2020-2022, Anderson totaled 207 quarterback pressures, 71 quarterback hits, 58.5 tackles for loss, and 34.5 sacks. Do you know what all of those stats have in common? They all rank as the most in the nation since the 2020 season. Anderson is one of the best edge rushing prospects in the five to 10 years, and he gives new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon -- who just presided over one of the best pass rush's in NFL history in terms of single-season sack totals with the Eagles -- his newest top pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd It's time to break the wheel in Indianapolis. The Colts have had six different Week 1 starting quarterbacks since the 2017 season, so it's time to find a young, long-term guy the team can build around for years to come. They haven't had that since Andrew Luck. Stroud has the potential to end up being this draft's best quarterback when it's all said and done given his physical tools and room to grow. One of his knocks in college was his lack of desire to use his legs to create plays by either throwing on the run or scrambling ahead for a few yards on the ground. He heard the doubters after a second consecutive loss to Michigan, but his showing in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Georgia Bulldogs displayed that he can control a game with either his arm or his legs.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs One of the many things that impress about Wilson is how he can be just as willing and disruptive a defender against the run as he is when chasing a quarterback dropping back to pass. Wilson never gives up on a play, and with his 6-foot-6 frame, he could continue to grow and become an even more physically imposing defensive force.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Witherspoon possesses fantastic field vision, anticipating throws and jumping passing lanes by reading a quarterback's movements. He is extremely agile in coverage downfield with plenty of speed to keep up on vertical routes. Witherspoon plays with an attitude and plenty of energy as a willing, physical tackler, not something that can be said of all cornerbacks. He plays with the kind of attitude a Dan Campbell defender needs to bring to the table.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Levis has the physical traits most NFL teams look for when scouting their franchise quarterback. However, he didn't quite have the college production to back up this high selection. The Raiders need a new quarterback with Derek Carr no longer in the building and with Tom Brady retired, it makes sense head coach Josh McDaniels will be looking for a young quarterback he can mold the way he likes. Vegas takes a swing at potentially hitting a Josh Allen-like home run. Although just like in baseball, the probability of a strikeout is higher than that outcome.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, turning 21 in January. He's got all the physical gifts required to be a dominant defensive player down the road for a Falcons team that had the second-fewest sacks (21) in the NFL last season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Richardson probably has the best athletic gifts of any quarterback in this draft class, but he's very unrefined as a passer as his 55% career completion percentage in the college would indicate. That mark would give him the fourth-lowest collegiate completion percentage of any first-round QB taken in the 21st century. Finding a veteran bridge quarterback so that Richardson could sit a year would likely be for the best. However, Frank Reich finally gets a quarterback he can develop after years of cycling through aging veterans in Indianapolis.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Porter Jr., the son of retired four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter, has high-end physical traits for a cornerback, standing at 6-foot-2 while weighing 194 pounds. That type of size and strength will allow him to physically match up with some of the NFL's best wide receivers starting in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season since he takes advantage of his frame well in press man coverage. That length also allows for him to quickly reach around potential pass-catchers to knock the football away, something he did 11 times in 2022, tied for the third-most in the Big Ten Conference. He would be a strong replacement for pending free agent cornerback James Bradberry.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd With the way Titans quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs were battered this year, Tennessee has a clear need up front. What a better way to fill it than drafting Skoronski, Pro Football Focus' highest-graded pass-blocker (93.0) in all of college football in 2022?

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans need a game-changer in the passing game. Who better than one of the best deep-ball receivers in college football? TCU won a lot of games en route to their national runner-up finish because of Johnston hauling in deep passes in the clutch or breaking some ankles to turn a short gain into a 76-yard touchdown like he did in their CFP semifinal win against No. 2 Michigan. Pairing Young and Johnston together in Houston could lead to fireworks very soon.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st No matter who the Jets quarterback is in 2023, they need better protection from the offensive line. Gang Green allowed their quarterbacks to be pressured on 35.9% of their dropbacks in 2022, the seventh-highest rate in the NFL. With Mekhi Becton's future in doubt, here's a plug-and-play starter who can fill his void.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd With captain and Patriots legend Devin McCourty winding down his career, Bill Belichick needs a new leader for his secondary. Enter Gonzalez, who will be Belichick's first first-round defensive back selection since McCourty himself in 2010. He has tremendous size for the cornerback position at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, a very moldable prospect for Belichick to work into his defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Whomever the Packers' starting quarterback is in 2023, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love, they need weapons. The following stat needs to end: Green Bay has not selected an offensive skill position player (running back, wide receiver, tight end) in the first round since 2002 when it chose Florida State wide receiver Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick. The Packers desperately need Mayer's all-around skill set as blocker and pass-catcher. Especially in a tight end room that is seeing both Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis potentially hitting free agency. No tight end had more catches or receiving yards than Mayer's 180 receptions for 2,099 receiving yards across the last three seasons of college football.

Round 1 - Pick 16 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The most dominant offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl by all accounts was Torrence, who could start right away for a Commanders team that could be losing Trai Turner in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Former first-round pick Najee Harris averaged a lowly 3.8 yards per carry in 2022, the sixth-lowest in the NFL. He was barely better as a rookie with a 3.9-yards-per-carry average. Is that his fault or his offensive line's? This pick will give the Steelers more clarity into that answer as well as aide Kenny Pickett's growth with better pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Defense, defense, defense in Detroit. Pairing Bresee on the interior with last year's second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson gives the team two building blocks up front to go along with Devon Witherspoon and the improved Jeff Okudah on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st This pick is a case of the best player available, not necessarily going off a dire team need for Tampa Bay. Three of CBS Sports' top draft writers have Alabama's do-it-all slot corner/safety going inside the top 20, and that trend continues here. Branch can provide some much-needed versatility for a team that could be centered around its defense going forward, following Tom Brady's retirement.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Pete Carroll loves lengthy defensive backs. Richard Sherman (6-foot-3), Brandon Browner (6-4), Kam Chancellor (6-3) and Tariq Woolen (6-4) in last year's draft all stand 6-2 or taller. The 6-2, 210-pound cornerback out of Georgia hits all the measurables Carroll appreciates, making him a fit alongside Woolen to help build a new dominant secondary in Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Empowering your young quarterbacks with weapons is the way to go. Look at Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia and Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. Keenan Allen will be 31 at the start of the next season and missed seven games with an injury. Smith-Njigba is one of the most athletically gifted players in the draft, and he will give Justin Herbert two longer-term wide receiver options along with Mike Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Another investment in quarterback Lamar Jackson and his passing abilities (hopefully in addition to his pending new, long-term contract) comes another first-round wide receiver. Addison has the ability to line up on the inside or outside, giving Jackson a strong stable of pass-catchers with tight end Mark Andrews and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Forbes is a ballhawk. He totaled 14 interceptions, the most in the NCAA during his three years in school from 2020-2022 while playing in the SEC West. The Vikings, who had the second-worst total defense (388.7 total yards per game allowed) and pass defense (265.6 passing yards per game allowed) desperately need that playmaking. New DC Brian Flores loved loading up on top corners when in Miami, and he starts that trend again with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th Why pay up for Evan Engram when you can draft the new Evan Engram if you're the Jacksonville Jaguars? Kincaid is arguably the most polished route-runner of all the tight ends in this draft, regularly lining up in the slot. He can also make people miss after the catch. Pairing him with Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones gives Trevor Lawrence a solid arsenal of pass-catchers.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st It's time to get Daniel Jones some weapons and Washington is a big one in both the run game -- as a blocker -- and the pass game. Listed at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, he's big enough to rumble through press man coverage at the line of scrimmage, and he can make incredible contested catches because of his large frame. Washington can be a significant security blanket for Jones up and down the field, especially in the red zone.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Adding another young, potent pass rusher across from Micah Parsons is only a good thing. Like Parsons, he can line up on the edge or move inside and line up across from interior offensive linemen. If there's any defensive coordinator who can maximize Van Ness' athletic talents, it's Dan Quinn. This pick also provides long-term insurance for soon-to-be 31-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th The Bills have tried and tried to find a reliable, every-down answer at running back. They've used draft picks on guys like Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and James Cook as well as the trade market for Nyheim Hines. Time to preserve Josh Allen's legs for the postseason and achieve true balance on offense by taking the draft's top running back. Robinson led the NCAA with 113 tackles avoided in 2022, the most by an FBS player in the last five seasons. He's an every-down back who can add a true weapon as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Have to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs every year in the playoffs means any challenger needs to be able to rush the passer. Pairing Anudike-Uzomah with Trey Hendrickson gives Cincy the ability to pressure without needing to blitz as frequently against Mahomes, a situation where he thrives. The Kansas State product has a high ceiling, as evidenced by his four-sack game against TCU in 2021. This is a player who could develop considerably in Lou Anarumo's defense.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th When healthy, Smith has some of the best explosion off the line of scrimmage as any edge rusher in this draft class. His quickness allows him to get underneath blockers quickly thanks to his ability to change directions in the blink of an eye. He's slightly undersized, but he can make a significant impact getting after the quarterback when utilized correctly. This is a value add of a player who could've been a top-15 pick without a midseason injury.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 8th An undersized defensive tackle out of Pitt ... where have we heard that before? Cough ... Aaron Donald. No, it's not fair to compare Kancey to one of the best defensive linemen of all time, but he's got a quick get-off at the line scrimmage and is stronger than the measurables suggest. With Fletcher Cox, Robert Quinn, Javon Hargrave, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph all set to become free agents this offseason, grabbing Kancey here would go a long way to restocking the cupboard on the defensive line.