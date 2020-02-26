NFL Combine 2020: J.K. Dobbins says he's still not 100% after sustaining an ankle injury in the Fiesta Bowl

J.K. Dobbins was brutally honest about his current physical state during his media sessions from the NFL Combine on Wednesday.

Dobbins, Ohio State's second all-time leading rusher, admitted that he is still not 100% after sustaining a "very high ankle sprain" during the Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. Dobbins, who still managed to rush for 174 yards and a score on 18 carries in Ohio State's 29-23 defeat, said that the injury may prevent him from participating in Friday's on-field workouts.

"If I'm not 100 percent, then I don't want to go out there and not be 100 percent and not show my full potential," Dobbins said, via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope. "If I'm at my full potential, I'll go. I'll definitely go. I love competing. That's what I love to do. That's why I'm here. Just being here is a blessing, and if I get to compete, I'm gonna try to put on a big show for you guys."

Dobbins added that, if he cannot participate in on-field work on Friday, he will plan to do so during Ohio State's pro day, which will take place in Columbus, Ohio on March 25. Currently tabbed by CBS Sports as the third best running back and the 62nd best player in the draft, Dobbins did undergo measurements on Tuesday with the rest of the 30 running back prospects that are in Indianapolis for the combine.

During his three seasons at Ohio State, the 5-foot-9, 209-pound Dobbins rushed for 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns (averaging 6.2 yards per carry) while helping the Buckeyes win three consecutive Big 10 championships. Last season, Dobbins rushed for a school record 2003 yards and 21 touchdowns (averaging 6.7 yards per carry) that included a season-high 211 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes' road victory over rival Michigan. A First Team All-American last season, Dobbins believes that he can join Eddie George and Ezekiel Elliott as former Buckeye running backs that enjoyed tremendous success at the next level.

"I think I have tremendous vision," Dobbins said. "I can do it all. I can be explosive, I can bide it out and I'm also a leader. I think I make everyone around me play better, whenever they're playing with me.

"I'm a pretty athletic guy. I'm pretty fast as well. And a lot of people try to say that I can't catch because I accidentally took my eyes off the screen pass in the playoff game, but I had 70 catches – or more than 70 catches – so I think I can catch pretty good."