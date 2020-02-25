NFL Combine 2020: Measurements, results of the best individual performances from Indianapolis

This week, 337 players from 101 schools are descending upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine. Each of these players will look to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.

On Thursday, 20 tight ends, 17 quarterbacks and 55 receivers will take part in on-field drills. On Friday, a dozen special teams players, 30 running backs and 52 offensive linemen will participate in on-field drills. The 36 linebackers and 26 defensive linemen taking part in the combine will get their change at on-field work on Saturday. On Sunday, the final day of the draft, the 61 defensive backs partaking in the Combine will get their on-field work.

Throughout the week, we will be providing full updates of the top individual performances, by position, from the combine. Here's a look at the positions, measurements and results we will be tracking throughout the week (so check back often for updates). Fans should also check out our complete NFL Draft coverage throughout the week and every week leading up to this year's draft.

Quarterback (Measurables)

Player School Height Weight Hand Wingspan Joe Burrow LSU 6'3-4/8" 221 9" 74" Justin Herbert Oregon 6'6-2/8" 236 10" 78 7/8" Jacob Eason Washington 6'5-7/8" 231 9 4/8" 79" Jake Fromm Georgia 6'1-7/8" 219 8 7/8" 75" Tua Tagovailoa Alabama 6'-0" 217 10" 75 2/8" Jalen Hurts Oklahoma 6-1" 222 9 6/8" 77 5/8" Anthony Gordon Washington State 6'2-3/8" 205 9 6/8" 73" Jordan Love Utah State 6'3-6/8" 224 10 4/8" 80"

The winner of the weigh in, according to CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso, was Love, whose "gigantic hands" and sturdy frame should help improve his draft stock.

Receiver (measurables)

Player School Height Weight Arm length

Wingspan Brandon Aiyuk Arizona State 5-11 5/8 205 33 4/8" 80" KJ Hamler Penn State 5-8 5/8 178 30 6/8" 72 4/8" Tee Higgins Clemson 6-3 5/8 216 34 1/8" 81" Justin Jefferson LSU 6-1 2/8 202 33" 78" Jerry Jeudy Alabama 6-1 193 32 1/8" 76" CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-1 5/8 198 32 2/8" 76 5/8" Henry Ruggs III Alabama 5-11 188 30 4/8" 74 4/8" Laviska Shenault Jr. Colorado 6-0 5/8 227 31 7/8" 76 2/8" Denzel Mims Baylor 6-2 7/8" 207 33 7/8" 78 4/8" Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan 6-1 5/8" 212 33 4/8" 79 2/8"

CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards tabbed Aiyuk as a big winner here, as the small but speedy receiver put up an impressive wingspan. Aiyuk is looking to improve his draft stock after a groin injury held him out of the Senior Bowl.

Tight ends (measurables)



Player School Height Weight Arm Wingspan Jacob Breeland Oregon 6-4 7/8" 252 32 5/8" 78 1/8" Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic 6-4 6/8" 243 30 5/8" 74" Hunter Bryant Washington 6-2 2/8" 248 32" 76 4/8" Brycen Hopkins Purdue 6-3 7/8" 245 32 1/8" 76" Cole Kmet Notre Dame 6-5 6/8" 262 33" 79" Thaddeus Moss LSU 6-1 7/8" 250 31 7/8" 78 2/8" Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt 6-4 257 30 1/8" 79" Adam Trautman Dayton 6-5 255 32 5/8" 78"

Kmet, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, strengthened those comparisons with his solid combine measurements. Breeland, who looks a little small on film, also helped his draft stock after tipping the scales at over 250 pounds.