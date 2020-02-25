NFL Combine 2020: Measurements, results of the best individual performances from Indianapolis

Here's your one-stop shop for all the latest updates on the 2020 NFL Combine

This week, 337 players from 101 schools are descending upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine. Each of these players will look to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.

On Thursday, 20 tight ends, 17 quarterbacks and 55 receivers will take part in on-field drills. On Friday, a dozen special teams players, 30 running backs and 52 offensive linemen will participate in on-field drills. The 36 linebackers and 26 defensive linemen taking part in the combine will get their change at on-field work on Saturday. On Sunday, the final day of the draft, the 61 defensive backs partaking in the Combine will get their on-field work.

Throughout the week, we will be providing full updates of the top individual performances, by position, from the combine. Here's a look at the positions, measurements and results we will be tracking throughout the week (so check back often for updates). Fans should also check out our complete NFL Draft coverage throughout the week and every week leading up to this year's draft. 

Quarterback (Measurables)

PlayerSchoolHeightWeightHandWingspan

Joe Burrow

LSU

6'3-4/8"

221

9"

74"

Justin Herbert

Oregon

6'6-2/8"

236

10"

78 7/8"

Jacob Eason

Washington

6'5-7/8"

231

9 4/8"

79"

Jake Fromm

Georgia

6'1-7/8"

219

8 7/8"

75"

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

6'-0"

217

10"

75 2/8"

Jalen Hurts

Oklahoma

6-1"

222

9 6/8"

77 5/8"

Anthony Gordon 

Washington State

6'2-3/8"

205

9 6/8"

73"

Jordan Love

Utah State

6'3-6/8"

224

10 4/8"

80"

The winner of the weigh in, according to CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso, was Love, whose "gigantic hands" and sturdy frame should help improve his draft stock. 

Receiver (measurables) 

PlayerSchoolHeightWeightArm length
Wingspan

Brandon Aiyuk

Arizona State

5-11 5/8

205

33 4/8"

80"

KJ Hamler

Penn State

5-8 5/8

178

30 6/8"

72 4/8"

Tee Higgins

Clemson

6-3 5/8

216

34 1/8"

81"

Justin Jefferson

LSU

6-1 2/8

202

33"

78"

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

6-1

193

32 1/8"

76"

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

6-1 5/8

198

32 2/8"

76 5/8"

Henry Ruggs III

Alabama

5-11

188

30 4/8"

74 4/8"

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Colorado

6-0 5/8

227

31 7/8"

76 2/8"

Denzel  Mims

Baylor

6-2 7/8"

207

33 7/8"

78 4/8"

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Michigan

6-1 5/8"

212

33 4/8"

79 2/8"

CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards tabbed Aiyuk as a big winner here, as the small but speedy receiver put up an impressive wingspan. Aiyuk is looking to improve his draft stock after a groin injury held him out of the Senior Bowl.

Tight ends (measurables)

PlayerSchoolHeightWeightArmWingspan

Jacob Breeland

Oregon

6-4 7/8"

252

32 5/8"

78 1/8"

Harrison Bryant

Florida Atlantic

6-4 6/8"

243

30 5/8"

74"

Hunter Bryant

Washington

6-2 2/8"

248

32"

76 4/8"

Brycen Hopkins

Purdue

6-3 7/8"

245

32 1/8"

76"

Cole Kmet

Notre Dame

6-5 6/8"

262

33"

79"

Thaddeus Moss

LSU

6-1 7/8"

250

31 7/8"

78 2/8"

Jared Pinkney

Vanderbilt

6-4

257

30 1/8"

79"

Adam Trautman

Dayton

6-5

255

32 5/8"

78"

Kmet, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, strengthened those comparisons with his solid combine measurements. Breeland, who looks a little small on film, also helped his draft stock after tipping the scales at over 250 pounds.

Our Latest Stories