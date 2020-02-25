NFL Combine 2020: Measurements, results of the best individual performances from Indianapolis
Here's your one-stop shop for all the latest updates on the 2020 NFL Combine
This week, 337 players from 101 schools are descending upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine. Each of these players will look to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.
On Thursday, 20 tight ends, 17 quarterbacks and 55 receivers will take part in on-field drills. On Friday, a dozen special teams players, 30 running backs and 52 offensive linemen will participate in on-field drills. The 36 linebackers and 26 defensive linemen taking part in the combine will get their change at on-field work on Saturday. On Sunday, the final day of the draft, the 61 defensive backs partaking in the Combine will get their on-field work.
Throughout the week, we will be providing full updates of the top individual performances, by position, from the combine. Here's a look at the positions, measurements and results we will be tracking throughout the week (so check back often for updates). Fans should also check out our complete NFL Draft coverage throughout the week and every week leading up to this year's draft.
Quarterback (Measurables)
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Wingspan
Joe Burrow
LSU
6'3-4/8"
221
9"
74"
Justin Herbert
Oregon
6'6-2/8"
236
10"
78 7/8"
Jacob Eason
Washington
6'5-7/8"
231
9 4/8"
79"
Jake Fromm
Georgia
6'1-7/8"
219
8 7/8"
75"
Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama
6'-0"
217
10"
75 2/8"
Jalen Hurts
Oklahoma
6-1"
222
9 6/8"
77 5/8"
Anthony Gordon
Washington State
6'2-3/8"
205
9 6/8"
73"
Jordan Love
Utah State
6'3-6/8"
224
10 4/8"
80"
The winner of the weigh in, according to CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso, was Love, whose "gigantic hands" and sturdy frame should help improve his draft stock.
Receiver (measurables)
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Brandon Aiyuk
Arizona State
5-11 5/8
205
33 4/8"
80"
KJ Hamler
Penn State
5-8 5/8
178
30 6/8"
72 4/8"
Tee Higgins
Clemson
6-3 5/8
216
34 1/8"
81"
Justin Jefferson
LSU
6-1 2/8
202
33"
78"
Jerry Jeudy
Alabama
6-1
193
32 1/8"
76"
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma
6-1 5/8
198
32 2/8"
76 5/8"
Henry Ruggs III
Alabama
5-11
188
30 4/8"
74 4/8"
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Colorado
6-0 5/8
227
31 7/8"
76 2/8"
Denzel Mims
Baylor
6-2 7/8"
207
33 7/8"
78 4/8"
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Michigan
6-1 5/8"
212
33 4/8"
79 2/8"
CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards tabbed Aiyuk as a big winner here, as the small but speedy receiver put up an impressive wingspan. Aiyuk is looking to improve his draft stock after a groin injury held him out of the Senior Bowl.
Tight ends (measurables)
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm
|Wingspan
Jacob Breeland
Oregon
6-4 7/8"
252
32 5/8"
78 1/8"
Harrison Bryant
Florida Atlantic
6-4 6/8"
243
30 5/8"
74"
Hunter Bryant
Washington
6-2 2/8"
248
32"
76 4/8"
Brycen Hopkins
Purdue
6-3 7/8"
245
32 1/8"
76"
Cole Kmet
Notre Dame
6-5 6/8"
262
33"
79"
Thaddeus Moss
LSU
6-1 7/8"
250
31 7/8"
78 2/8"
Jared Pinkney
Vanderbilt
6-4
257
30 1/8"
79"
Adam Trautman
Dayton
6-5
255
32 5/8"
78"
Kmet, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, strengthened those comparisons with his solid combine measurements. Breeland, who looks a little small on film, also helped his draft stock after tipping the scales at over 250 pounds.
