NFL combine 2020 RB results: Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor steal the show in on-field workouts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Running backs took the field Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins did not perform, which meant the stage was set for Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor to put on a show. By the time the night was over, Taylor and Florida State's Cam Akers continued to build a positive narrative for themselves. Here are the measurements from the initial running back weigh-in.

We've got you covered with the winners and losers from the day's workouts for every position group; here are our takeaways from the running backs.

Running back measurements

PLAYER 40-YARD VERTICAL BROAD THREE CONE Salvon Ahmed 4.62 34.5" 120" -- Cam Akers 4.47 35.5" 122" -- Jet Anderson 4.61 36" 128" -- Levante Bellamy 4.50 39.5" 125" -- Eno Benjamin 4.57 39" 122" 6.97 Raymond Calais 4.42 37.5" 120" -- DeeJay Dallas 4.58 33.5" 119" 7.18 AJ Dillon 4.53 41" 131" 7.19 J.K. Dobbins -- -- -- -- Rico Dowdle 4.54 38" 127" -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4.60 39.5" 123" -- Darrynton Evans 4.41 37" 125" -- JaMychal Hasty 4.55 39" 123" -- Brian Herrien 4.62 38.5" 126" 7.12 Tony Jones 4.68 32.5" 119" 7.18 Joshua Kelley 4.49 31" 121" 6.95 Javon Leake 4.65 34" 125" -- Benny LeMay 4.75 28.5" 112" -- Anthony McFarland 4.44 29.5" 116" -- Zack Moss 4.65 33" -- -- Sewo Olonilua 4.66 36" 123" -- Lamical Perine 4.62 35" 118" 7.13 Scottie Phillips 4.56 30" 114" 7.40 James Robinson 4.64 40" 125" 7.03 D'Andre Swift 4.48 35.5" 121" -- J.J. Taylor 4.61 34.5" 118" 7.00 Jonathan Taylor 4.39 36" 123" 7.01 Patrick Taylor 4.57 34" 123" -- Ke'Shawn Vaughn 4.51 32" 117" -- Mike Warren -- -- -- --

RB winners

Cam Akers, Florida State. Akers measured well early in the week and only built upon that Friday night. The Seminoles offensive line did not do much to aid Akers in 2019, but he is making it clear that he deserves to be mentioned among the draft's top running back prospects. He looked very explosive in the latest drills.

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin. Like Akers, Taylor produced ideal measurables and then delivered a stellar on-field performance. Teams are concerned by his heavy college workload, but it is hard to ignore the talent.

Joshua Kelley, UCLA. Kelley should continue to gather steam as an every-down candidate in the NFL. He measured well earlier this week and then tested well in every category. UCLA folks will place their stamp of approval on Kelley because he is such a hard worker.

AJ Dillon, Boston College. Dillon is admittedly not one of my favorite running back prospects. A player of his size should be more physical and difficult to tackle. It is hard to ignore the numbers he produced Friday night relative to his size. He performed well.

RB losers

Any running back who ran slower than 4.6. Over the past five years, 14 running backs have been awarded All-Pro honors by at least one media outlet. None of them ran 4.6 seconds or slower during their 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

D'Andre Swift, Georgia. Swift did not have a bad night but a few players behind him are starting to close the gap. Will he be able to fend them off and be the first back drafted?