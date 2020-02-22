NFL Combine 2020: Receiver Bryan Edwards suffers broken foot, will not participate in drills
Edwards announced on Twitter that he won't be able to work out at the combine
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards announced on Twitter on Friday evening that he suffered a broken foot preparing for the NFL combine. Now, the NFL Draft prospect will not take part in drills and says he will need "a couple months to recover."
"Ever since I was a kid my DREAM has been to play in the NFL," Edwards wrote. "I remember being a kid and watching A.J. Green highlights all day. I always saw him as hope that a small town kid from South Carolina could make it and be mentioned as one of the best. I've always carried a chip on my shoulder being that small town kid that people overlook. I was itching for my chance to show the world what I could do at the combine felt like I was going to silence a lot of doubters and solidify myself as one of the best receivers in this draft.
"Unfortunately I broke my foot preparing for the combine and will need a couple months to recover. This has been extremely disappointing for me. Just because how diligent I worked to get back to 100%. But that's life, I'm no stranger to adversity or hard work. I did not write this for attention I just wanted to have something to look back on when I catch those dreams I been chasing since a youngin!"
Edwards has been looked at as a Day 2 prospect in what is said to be a pretty deep wide receiver class in 2020, but CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso believes the latest news will push the talented receiver to Day 3.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is the Gamecocks all-time leading receiver with 3,045 yards, passing the likes of Alshon Jeffery. His 234 receptions over the course of his four-year collegiate career also passed Kenny McKinley for the school's all-time record. In 10 games played last season, Edwards caught 71 balls for 816 yards and six touchdowns. He did miss the final two games of the season due to a knee injury.
If the recovery process does take a couple months, as Edwards indicated in his post, the receiver may also miss out on South Carolina's pro day on March 19.
