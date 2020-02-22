NFL Combine 2020: Receiver Bryan Edwards suffers broken foot, will not participate in drills

South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards announced on Twitter on Friday evening that he suffered a broken foot preparing for the NFL combine. Now, the NFL Draft prospect will not take part in drills and says he will need "a couple months to recover."

"Ever since I was a kid my DREAM has been to play in the NFL," Edwards wrote. "I remember being a kid and watching A.J. Green highlights all day. I always saw him as hope that a small town kid from South Carolina could make it and be mentioned as one of the best. I've always carried a chip on my shoulder being that small town kid that people overlook. I was itching for my chance to show the world what I could do at the combine felt like I was going to silence a lot of doubters and solidify myself as one of the best receivers in this draft.

"Unfortunately I broke my foot preparing for the combine and will need a couple months to recover. This has been extremely disappointing for me. Just because how diligent I worked to get back to 100%. But that's life, I'm no stranger to adversity or hard work. I did not write this for attention I just wanted to have something to look back on when I catch those dreams I been chasing since a youngin!"

Edwards has been looked at as a Day 2 prospect in what is said to be a pretty deep wide receiver class in 2020, but CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso believes the latest news will push the talented receiver to Day 3.

Bryan Edwards *probably* goes on Day 3 now due to the broken foot and this loaded WR class. If he fully recovers, he can be a stud in the NFL. Will just have more of an uphill climb to get playing time being a late pick. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) February 22, 2020

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is the Gamecocks all-time leading receiver with 3,045 yards, passing the likes of Alshon Jeffery. His 234 receptions over the course of his four-year collegiate career also passed Kenny McKinley for the school's all-time record. In 10 games played last season, Edwards caught 71 balls for 816 yards and six touchdowns. He did miss the final two games of the season due to a knee injury.

If the recovery process does take a couple months, as Edwards indicated in his post, the receiver may also miss out on South Carolina's pro day on March 19.