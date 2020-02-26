NFL Combine 2020 tracker: Measurements, results of the best individual performances from Indianapolis

This week, 337 players from 101 schools are descending upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine. Each of these players will look to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.

On Thursday, 20 tight ends, 17 quarterbacks and 55 receivers will take part in on-field drills. On Friday, a dozen special teams players, 30 running backs and 52 offensive linemen will participate in on-field drills. The 36 linebackers and 26 defensive linemen taking part in the combine will get their change at on-field work on Saturday. On Sunday, the final day of the draft, the 61 defensive backs partaking in the Combine will get their on-field work.

Throughout the week, we will be providing full updates of the top individual performances, by position, from the combine. Here's a look at the positions, measurements and results we will be tracking throughout the week (so check back often for updates). Fans should also check out our complete NFL Draft coverage throughout the week and every week leading up to this year's draft.

Quarterback (Measurables)

Player School Height Weight Hand Wingspan Joe Burrow LSU 6'3 4/8 221 9" 74" Justin Herbert Oregon 6'6 2/8 236 10" 78 7/8" Jacob Eason Washington 6'5 7/8 231 9 4/8" 79" Jake Fromm Georgia 6'1 7/8 219 8 7/8" 75" Tua Tagovailoa Alabama 6-0 217 10" 75 2/8" Jalen Hurts Oklahoma 6-1 222 9 6/8" 77 5/8" Anthony Gordon Washington State 6'2 3/8 205 9 6/8" 73" Jordan Love Utah State 6'3 6/8 224 10 4/8" 80"

The winner of the weigh in, according to CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso, was Love, whose "gigantic hands" and sturdy frame should help improve his draft stock.

Receiver (measurables)

Player School Height Weight Arm length

Wingspan Brandon Aiyuk Arizona State 5-11 5/8 205 33 4/8" 80" KJ Hamler Penn State 5-8 5/8 178 30 6/8" 72 4/8" Tee Higgins Clemson 6-3 5/8 216 34 1/8" 81" Justin Jefferson LSU 6-1 2/8 202 33" 78" Jerry Jeudy Alabama 6-1 193 32 1/8" 76" CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-1 5/8 198 32 2/8" 76 5/8" Henry Ruggs III Alabama 5-11 188 30 4/8" 74 4/8" Laviska Shenault Jr. Colorado 6-0 5/8 227 31 7/8" 76 2/8" Denzel Mims Baylor 6-2 7/8 207 33 7/8" 78 4/8" Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan 6-1 5/8 212 33 4/8" 79 2/8"

CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards tabbed Aiyuk as a big winner here, as the small but speedy receiver put up an impressive wingspan. Aiyuk is looking to improve his draft stock after a groin injury held him out of the Senior Bowl.

Tight ends (measurables)



Player School Height Weight Arm Wingspan Jacob Breeland Oregon 6-4 7/8" 252 32 5/8" 78 1/8" Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic 6-4 6/8" 243 30 5/8" 74" Hunter Bryant Washington 6-2 2/8" 248 32" 76 4/8" Brycen Hopkins Purdue 6-3 7/8" 245 32 1/8" 76" Cole Kmet Notre Dame 6-5 6/8" 262 33" 79" Thaddeus Moss LSU 6-1 7/8" 250 31 7/8" 78 2/8" Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt 6-4 257 30 1/8" 79" Adam Trautman Dayton 6-5 255 32 5/8" 78"

Kmet, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, strengthened those comparisons with his solid combine measurements. Breeland, who looks a little small on film, also helped his draft stock after tipping the scales at over 250 pounds.

Running back (measureables)

Name School Height Weight Arm length Wingspan Cam Akers Florida State 5-10 3/8 217 30 5/8" 74 5/8" Joshua Kelly UCLA 5-10 5/8 212 31 5/8" 76 2/8" Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin 5-10 2/8 226 31 1/8" 75 3/8" Javon Leake Maryland 6-0 1/8 215 31 4/8" 75 6/8" D'Andre Swift Georgia 5-8 2/8 212 29 7'8" 72" Zack Moss Utah 5-9 3/8 223 31 2/8" 75 4/8" J.K. Dobbins Ohio State 5-9 4/8 209 29 6/8" 73 4'8" Anthony McFarland Maryland 5-8 1/8 208 30 3/8" 73 3/8" Ke'Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt 5-9 5/8 214 30 7/8" 73 4/8" Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU 5-7 2/8 207 29" 70 5/8"

The big winner here, according to CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards, was Akers, who is looking to prove that he can be a three-down back at the next level. Another thing of note with regard to the running backs is Dobbins' admitting that he is still not 100% after playing through a high ankle sprain during the Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

Offensive linemen (measureables)

Player School Height Weight Arm length Wing span Matt Peart, T UConn 6-6 5/8 318 36 5/8" 86 4/8"

Mekhi Becton, T Louisville 6-7 3/8 364 35 5/8" 83 2/8" Tristan Wirfs, T Iowa 6-4 7/8 320 34 80 2/8" Andrew Thomas, T Georgia 6-5 1/8 315 36 1/8" 83 4/8" Robert Hunt, G/T Louisiana-Lafayette

6-5 1/8 323 33 4/8" 82" Lloyd Cushenberry, G LSU 6-3 1/8 312 34 1/8" 84 2/8" Cordel Iwuagwu, G TCU 6-2 7/8 309 33 6/8" 81" Nick Harris, C Washington 6-0 7/8 302 32 1/8" 77 4/8" Tyler Biadasz, C Wisconsin 6-3 5/8 314 32 2/8" 79 7/8" Damien Lewis, C TCU 6-2 327 33 79 4/8"

Wirfs and Thomas, two of the highest rated linemen in the draft, did nothing to hurt their status after getting measured at the combine. One lineman that specifically raised his draft stock was Biadasz, who, according to CBS Sports' draft analyst Chris Trapasso, has "one of the most physically impressive at over 6-3 and 314 pounds with a wingspan just under 80 inches."

Defensive linemen (measurements)

Name School Height Weight Arm length Wing span Khalid Kareem, EDGE Notre Dame 6-3 6/8 268 34 3/8" 84" D.J. Wonnum, EDGE South Carolina 6-4 5/8 258 34 1/8" 83 6/8" A.J. Epenesa, EDGE Iowa 6-5 1/8 275 34 4/8" 81 2/8" Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE PSU 6-5 266 34 7/8" 82 2/8" Marlon Davidson, DE/DT Auburn 6-3 3/8 303 33" 80 4/8" Ross Blacklock, DT TCU 6-3 1/8 290 32 3/8" 78 6/8" Benito Jones, DT Ole Miss 6-1 316 32 7/8" 83 6/8" Justin Madubuike, DT Texas A&M 6-2 5/8 293 33 4/8" 80 4/8"

Trapasso stated that Davidson's impressive measurements should help his odds at successfully moving from a DE to a DT at the next level. Trapasso also noted that Epenesa's measurements were better than Chase Young's and similar to the measurements Myles Garrett put up in 2017.