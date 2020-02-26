NFL Combine 2020 tracker: Measurements, results of the best individual performances from Indianapolis
Here's your one-stop shop for all the latest updates on the 2020 NFL Combine
This week, 337 players from 101 schools are descending upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine. Each of these players will look to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.
On Thursday, 20 tight ends, 17 quarterbacks and 55 receivers will take part in on-field drills. On Friday, a dozen special teams players, 30 running backs and 52 offensive linemen will participate in on-field drills. The 36 linebackers and 26 defensive linemen taking part in the combine will get their change at on-field work on Saturday. On Sunday, the final day of the draft, the 61 defensive backs partaking in the Combine will get their on-field work.
Throughout the week, we will be providing full updates of the top individual performances, by position, from the combine. Here's a look at the positions, measurements and results we will be tracking throughout the week (so check back often for updates). Fans should also check out our complete NFL Draft coverage throughout the week and every week leading up to this year's draft.
Quarterback (Measurables)
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Wingspan
Joe Burrow
LSU
6'3 4/8
221
9"
74"
Justin Herbert
Oregon
6'6 2/8
236
10"
78 7/8"
Jacob Eason
Washington
6'5 7/8
231
9 4/8"
79"
Jake Fromm
Georgia
6'1 7/8
219
8 7/8"
75"
Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama
6-0
217
10"
75 2/8"
Jalen Hurts
Oklahoma
6-1
222
9 6/8"
77 5/8"
Anthony Gordon
Washington State
6'2 3/8
205
9 6/8"
73"
Jordan Love
Utah State
6'3 6/8
224
10 4/8"
80"
The winner of the weigh in, according to CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso, was Love, whose "gigantic hands" and sturdy frame should help improve his draft stock.
Receiver (measurables)
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Brandon Aiyuk
Arizona State
5-11 5/8
205
33 4/8"
80"
KJ Hamler
Penn State
5-8 5/8
178
30 6/8"
72 4/8"
Tee Higgins
Clemson
6-3 5/8
216
34 1/8"
81"
Justin Jefferson
LSU
6-1 2/8
202
33"
78"
Jerry Jeudy
Alabama
6-1
193
32 1/8"
76"
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma
6-1 5/8
198
32 2/8"
76 5/8"
Henry Ruggs III
Alabama
5-11
188
30 4/8"
74 4/8"
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Colorado
6-0 5/8
227
31 7/8"
76 2/8"
Denzel Mims
Baylor
6-2 7/8
207
33 7/8"
78 4/8"
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Michigan
6-1 5/8
212
33 4/8"
79 2/8"
CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards tabbed Aiyuk as a big winner here, as the small but speedy receiver put up an impressive wingspan. Aiyuk is looking to improve his draft stock after a groin injury held him out of the Senior Bowl.
Tight ends (measurables)
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm
|Wingspan
Jacob Breeland
Oregon
6-4 7/8"
252
32 5/8"
78 1/8"
Harrison Bryant
Florida Atlantic
6-4 6/8"
243
30 5/8"
74"
Hunter Bryant
Washington
6-2 2/8"
248
32"
76 4/8"
Brycen Hopkins
Purdue
6-3 7/8"
245
32 1/8"
76"
Cole Kmet
Notre Dame
6-5 6/8"
262
33"
79"
Thaddeus Moss
LSU
6-1 7/8"
250
31 7/8"
78 2/8"
Jared Pinkney
Vanderbilt
6-4
257
30 1/8"
79"
Adam Trautman
Dayton
6-5
255
32 5/8"
78"
Kmet, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, strengthened those comparisons with his solid combine measurements. Breeland, who looks a little small on film, also helped his draft stock after tipping the scales at over 250 pounds.
Running back (measureables)
|Name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Cam Akers
Florida State
5-10 3/8
217
30 5/8"
74 5/8"
Joshua Kelly
UCLA
5-10 5/8
212
31 5/8"
76 2/8"
Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin
5-10 2/8
226
31 1/8"
75 3/8"
Javon Leake
Maryland
6-0 1/8
215
31 4/8"
75 6/8"
D'Andre Swift
Georgia
5-8 2/8
212
29 7'8"
72"
Zack Moss
Utah
5-9 3/8
223
31 2/8"
75 4/8"
J.K. Dobbins
Ohio State
5-9 4/8
209
29 6/8"
73 4'8"
Anthony McFarland
Maryland
5-8 1/8
208
30 3/8"
73 3/8"
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
Vanderbilt
5-9 5/8
214
30 7/8"
73 4/8"
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
LSU
5-7 2/8
207
29"
70 5/8"
The big winner here, according to CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards, was Akers, who is looking to prove that he can be a three-down back at the next level. Another thing of note with regard to the running backs is Dobbins' admitting that he is still not 100% after playing through a high ankle sprain during the Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.
Offensive linemen (measureables)
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wing span
Matt Peart, T
|UConn
6-6 5/8
318
36 5/8"
|86 4/8"
Mekhi Becton, T
|Louisville
6-7 3/8
364
35 5/8"
83 2/8"
Tristan Wirfs, T
|Iowa
6-4 7/8
320
34
80 2/8"
Andrew Thomas, T
|Georgia
6-5 1/8
315
36 1/8"
83 4/8"
Robert Hunt, G/T
|Louisiana-Lafayette
6-5 1/8
323
33 4/8"
82"
Lloyd Cushenberry, G
|LSU
6-3 1/8
312
34 1/8"
84 2/8"
Cordel Iwuagwu, G
|TCU
6-2 7/8
309
33 6/8"
81"
Nick Harris, C
|Washington
6-0 7/8
302
32 1/8"
77 4/8"
Tyler Biadasz, C
|Wisconsin
6-3 5/8
314
32 2/8"
79 7/8"
Damien Lewis, C
|TCU
6-2
327
33
79 4/8"
Wirfs and Thomas, two of the highest rated linemen in the draft, did nothing to hurt their status after getting measured at the combine. One lineman that specifically raised his draft stock was Biadasz, who, according to CBS Sports' draft analyst Chris Trapasso, has "one of the most physically impressive at over 6-3 and 314 pounds with a wingspan just under 80 inches."
Defensive linemen (measurements)
|Name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wing span
Khalid Kareem, EDGE
Notre Dame
6-3 6/8
268
34 3/8"
84"
D.J. Wonnum, EDGE
South Carolina
6-4 5/8
258
34 1/8"
83 6/8"
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE
Iowa
6-5 1/8
275
34 4/8"
81 2/8"
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE
PSU
6-5
266
34 7/8"
82 2/8"
Marlon Davidson, DE/DT
Auburn
6-3 3/8
303
33"
80 4/8"
Ross Blacklock, DT
TCU
6-3 1/8
290
32 3/8"
78 6/8"
Benito Jones, DT
Ole Miss
6-1
316
32 7/8"
83 6/8"
Justin Madubuike, DT
Texas A&M
6-2 5/8
293
33 4/8"
80 4/8"
Trapasso stated that Davidson's impressive measurements should help his odds at successfully moving from a DE to a DT at the next level. Trapasso also noted that Epenesa's measurements were better than Chase Young's and similar to the measurements Myles Garrett put up in 2017.
