Anthony Richardson is taking the NFL Scouting Combine by storm. Already, the Florida product had reportedly been blowing teams away during the interview process and now it's his size that has folks dubbing him a unicorn-type prospect while daydreaming about his potential once he gets into the league.

On Saturday, Richardson measured in at 6-foot-4 while weighing in at 244 pounds. Just on the surface, those measurables are enough for you to realize that he's large for the quarterback position, but then when you compare him to some other current and former players -- even non-quarterbacks -- you understand just how colossal he truly is.

Richardson weighs roughly the same as Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger (241 pounds) and former No. 1 overall pick and Panthers legend Cam Newton (248 pounds), while those quarterbacks are just one inch taller than him. Meanwhile, Richardson is taller than Titans running back Derrick Henry (6-3, 247 pounds) and Von Miller (6-3, 246 pounds) when they were coming into the league. What's incredible is that Richardson most comparatively measures up to 49ers tight end George Kittle, who is 6-4, 247 pounds.

Given that size coupled with the rushing ability he showed at Florida to complement his arm, it's no wonder why Richardson is finding himself flying up draft boards. At Caesars Sportsbook, he initially opened at 80/1 to be the No. 1 overall pick and that has since shrunk dramatically to 6/1.

"Growing up, that guy was always Cam Newton for me," Richardson told CBS Sports' "With The First Pick" podcast this week when asked who he compares himself to. "That's always been the guy I look up to."

Currently, Richardson is the fourth-ranked quarterback and the 19th prospect overall in CBS Sports' prospect rankings. In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports Senior NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson has Richardson coming off the board at No. 7 overall and landing with the Las Vegas Raiders.