Saturday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis could go a long way in determining the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That's when top pick candidates Bryce Young (Alabama) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) will be measured and complete on-field workouts. There's already a Grand Canyon-sized gap between their college production, and their measurables should be miles apart, too, making for an interesting debate of production vs. potential for the top selection in this year's draft.

Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and racked up 79 touchdown passes in the last two seasons, the most in any two-season span in SEC history, topping marks previously set by Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

Anthony Richardson, on the other hand, threw 24 touchdown passes in his Florida career. That would be the fewest touchdown passes in college by a first-round pick since Michael Vick, the top pick in 2001.

CBS Sports researcher Ryan Satsky provided the info below, which contextualizes the fascinating debate ahead.

Tale of the tape: College careers



Bryce Young Anthony Richardson Pass TD 80 24 Pass attempts 949 393 Rush yards 162 1,116 Listed height 6-0 6-4 Listed weight 194 pounds 232 pounds

Richardson's production pales in comparison to Young's, but his measurables, especially in light of Young's small stature, swing the pendulum the other direction. Young was listed at 6-0 and 194 pounds in college, figures that could measure even lower at the combine. In the history of the common draft era (since 1967), there's never been a QB drafted in the first round who measured at 6 feet tall or shorter and under 200 pounds. The only first-round QBs at 6 feet or shorter were Kyler Murray, Johnny Manziel and Michael Vick, who were all 200-plus pounds. Maybe the best comparison for Young's stature out there is Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton, believe it or not. He has the most starts by any quarterback in NFL history (239) at both 6 feet or shorter and under 200 pounds.

Richardson is listed four inches taller at 6-4 and 232 pounds. That's more in the ballpark of the likes of Josh Allen (6-5, 237 pounds) and Cam Newton (6-5, 245 pounds). Richardson's dual-threat upside is one reason he's been compared with both of those quarterbacks. It also makes him the player to watch at the combine. He reportedly has 4.4 speed and can throw the ball 75-plus yards, which could make him a hot commodity, given the rise of dual-threat QBs in the NFL, and what we just saw in Super Bowl LVII with Jalen Hurts.

If Richardon's 4.4 40 speed holds true, then he'll rank among the fastest QBs at the combine in recent memory. Michael Vick holds the record since 2000 with a 4.33 time. The high marks include a 4.45 by Justin Fields at Ohio State's pro day when the combine was canceled that year due to COVID-19. And of the fastest QBs, none of them top 230 pounds like Richardson, potentially making him a unicorn in terms of size and speed.

Sub-4.5 40-yard dash by QB at NFL combine (since 2000)

Player (Year) 40-Yard Time Weight Michael Vick (2001) 4.33 210 pounds Reggie McNeal (2006) 4.40 198 pounds Robert Griffin III (2012) 4.41 223 pounds Justin Fields (2021) 4.45 227 pounds Tyrod Taylor (2011) 4.47 217 pounds Marcus Vick (2006) 4.47 200 pounds Vince Young (2006) 4.48 229 pounds

Richardson flashed his massive upside at Florida last season while leading all qualified QBs in yards per rush (6.3). He was the only FBS quarterback last year with multiple touchdown passes traveling 50-plus yards through the air. He also joined Kyler Murray (2018) and Caleb Williams (2021) as the only QBs in the last five seasons with multiple touchdown passes of 50-plus air yards and multiple touchdown runs of 50-plus yards in a single season. His big plays led to big games. He is the first Power Five quarterback with multiple 400-yard passing games and multiple 100-yard rushing games in a season since Lamar Jackson in 2016.

Add it all up and you can see why there will be plenty of buzz around both quarterbacks this weekend. They also have a shot to do something nobody has done in either of their program's history. No Alabama or Florida player has ever been selected with the first overall pick in the common draft era (since 1967).