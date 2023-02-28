The NFL pre-draft process is overflowing with subjective analysis and opinions on prospects. The NFL Scouting Combine cuts through all of that and spits out objective numbers, which is why the combine is awesome. We now have have over 20 years of comprehensive combine data, and player workouts from the event will easily be compared to prospects in the past. Hundreds of NFL scouting department employees and media members will dot the streets in Indianapolis for football's athleticism evaluation convention.

Here are some of the storylines to follow and everything that you need to know for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine:

How to watch the NFL combine

Thursday, March 2 (3 p.m.): DL/LB

Friday, March 3 (3 p.m.): DB/ST

Saturday, March 4 (1 p.m.): QB/WR/TE

Sunday, March 5 (1 p.m.): RB, OL

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Where is the NFL combine?

The 2023 NFL combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, home of the Indianapolis Colts. The event has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 and will be in Indy next year as well, but the league has said it's possible it'll move between 2025 and 2028.

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

How will Bryce Young measure in?

Ahhh another quarterback measurement storyline. A huge one, really. It harkens back to the 2019 combine, when rumors swirled about how little Kyler Murray might be, and if it would impact his rise up draft boards to potentially landing as the No. 1 overall pick. Murray was a shade over 5-feet-10 and 207 pounds, and he went No. 1 overall less than two months later.

This time, with Young, it feels a little different. Because not only is he expected to be under 6-feet, he may very well be under 200 pounds too, something extraordinarily rare for a quarterback prospect, and never before seen for an elite-level prospect who's the favorite to be the first pick in the whole draft.

If he's, say, 5-10 or 5-11 and 195 to 200 pounds, that'll be a win for him. If he's under those figures, look out. The consensus quarterback pecking order will get murky.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How will Anthony Richardson and Will Levis compare?

Richardson and Levis are the two "big-time athletes with rocket arms with some rawness to their game as passers" at the top of this quarterback class. Both put highlight reel scrambles and downfield lasers on film during their time in the SEC.

They won't be for everybody. But their skill sets are tantalizing. At the combine we'll get to see how they compare physically during the weigh-in portion of the event, and -- if they decide to work out -- who is the faster, more explosive athlete. If they do the three-cone and short shuttle we'll be able to compare their timed agility, too.

How athletic will C.J. Stroud be?

It feels like Stroud is in a class by himself stylistically among the top quarterbacks. He's not as small as Young but not as athletically gifted as Richardson or Levis. There's a chance Stroud stands on his two awesome seasons commanding the Ohio State offense and skips his combine workout. But I do think he has a huge opportunity to prove to everyone there's some athleticism to his game too.

Will any receiver prospect separate himself athletically?

After a few drafts in a row oozing with high-caliber receiver prospects, the 2023 class is a little down, at least at the top. Quentin Johnston from TCU enters as likely the top dog at the position, but USC's Jordan Addison, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Boston College's Zay Flowers -- all sized drastically different from Johnson -- are in contention to be the first receiver off the board.

How fast will Johnston be? Will any of the smaller, twitchier wideouts presumed to be at the top of the class run extraordinarily fast or showcase ridiculous explosion in the vertical or broad jump? At the receiver spot, the combine has long been a strong indicator of when a wideout will be selected. Will anyone separate themselves?

Who will assert themselves as the No. 2 edge rusher and defensive tackle behind Will Anderson and Jalen Carter?

There's a chance not all 32 teams will have Anderson and Carter as their No. 1 edge rusher and defensive tackle, respectively. The majority will. The combine will likely provide a gateway for others at their positions to put their stamp on being the consensus No. 2 prospect.

On the edge, there's Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, Iowa's Lukas Van Ness, Clemson's Myles Murphy, Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Army's Andrew Carter, and LSU's B.J. Ojulari. On the interior, there's Pittsburgh Calijah Kancey -- watch out for his workout, dude is freaky explosive -- Clemson's Bryan Bresee, and Michigan's Mazi Smith. Someone will drop jaws at the combine, thereby aiming their draft trajectory skyward. Happens every year. Who will it be?