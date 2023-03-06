The running backs carried the NFL Combine home on Sunday, and fans will find a considerable number of those who participated taken in April's NFL Draft.

Here are some of the winners and losers among running backs from Sunday's on-field drills in Indianapolis, starting with a look at the measurements of our winners:



40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 10-yard split Bijan Robinson (Texas) 4.46u seconds --- 37 inches 10-foot-4 1.52 seconds Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) 4.36u --- 33.5" --- 1.52 Tyjae Spears (Tulane) --- --- 39 10-foot-5 --- Roschon Johnson (Texas) 4.58 --- 31.5 10-foot-2 1.52 Evan Hull (Northwestern) 4.47 --- 37 10-foot-3 1.53

Winners

Bijan Robinson, Texas: Robinson did not test off the charts but he solidified his claim as the draft's top running back through drills. There is no wasted motion with him as he chops his feet through bag drills. When the pass-catching drills began, he showed his well-rounded skillset snatching passes out of the air at the last moment with strong hands.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama: Gibbs does not weigh the prototypical 220-pounds, but he also measured 5-foot-9. His body movement is really fluid and that was evident as he glided through the drills. When he had the opportunity to showcase his strength catching passes, he excelled.

Tyjae Spears, Tulane: Spears tested well in the vertical and broad jumps but chose not to run the 40-yard dash. In the on-field portion of the afternoon, he looked really smooth. The most natural runners are those whose upper body is married to their lower body and Spears showed some of that, but to a lesser degree than Robinson.

Roschon Johnson, Texas: Johnson played in the shadows of Bijan Robinson this season but looked really good through the bag drills. He did not test off the charts but it was enough to pass the test for a player regarded as a bigger, more physical back. The most encouraging part of his testing was a 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds, which indicates he is quicker than fast.

Evan Hull, Northwestern: Hull has good size and he ran well. There is some explosive ability there based on his vertical jump. He really made the biggest impression taking every touch to the end zone, even if it meant running an additional 75 yards.

Losers

SaRodorick Thompson Jr., Texas Tech: Thompson tested in the bottom half of the running back position for all athletic testing and the most disappointing number was the 3-cone drill in which he ran 7.25 seconds. Thompson had a draftable grade from me coming into the event.

Tavion Thomas, Utah: Thomas tested at or near the bottom in every athletic testing category, as well; more was expected from the highly productive Ute.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

