The projected first running back off the board in April's draft, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, did not participate in Saturday's drills, but the rest of the group picked up the slack. Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten was the star of the show, but many others more than held their own.

Here are some of the winners and losers from Saturday's on-field drills in Indianapolis, starting with a look at the measurements and 40-yard dash times of the prospects in CBS Sports' top 50 consensus rankings.

Grading the top-rated RB

Grade: A

Many believe Hampton will climb into the first round of April's draft, but he still went out and competed in Indianapolis. Hampton has the size to be a feature back at the next level, but he showed passable speed and good efficiency through pass-catching drills. His athleticism was also on full display, as he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash to go along with a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. That gave him an unofficial Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.93, which ranked 14th out of 1909 running backs from 1987 to 2025.

Grade: B

Kaleb Johnson also has the necessary size to be a feature back in the NFL. He ran the 40-yard dash in a respectable 4.57 seconds, but also had the worst 10-yard split among the group (1.62 seconds). His on-field work was not flawless, either.

Grade: B+

TreVeyon Henderson barely cleared 200 pounds. It would have been nicer if there was a bit more sand in the pants, but it also should not have come as a revelation to many. Henderson showed well as a pass catcher and was smooth through the on-field portion of the day.

Grade: B

Brashard Smith is a complementary back for an offense. He lacks ideal size, but the speed makes up for it. His 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds was the third-fastest among Saturday's running backs.

Grade: B+

Quinshon Judkins weighed-in nearly 20 pounds heavier than Buckeye teammate TreVeyon Henderson. He displayed good speed and, more impressively, an impressive 10-yard split (1.51 seconds). Judkins has quick feet and caught the ball well during drills.

Other winners

Martinez had dropped some weight since the Senior Bowl. His long speed was one of my questions about him, but he ran a respectable 4.51-second 40-yard dash. His performance throughout the on-field drills stood out as well.

Tuten had a really good day from top to bottom. He paced the field in essentially every athletic metric: 40-yard dash, 10-yard split and the vertical jump. His impressive day continued through on-field work. The ball just stuck to his hands.

Other losers

Jaydon Blue, Texas

Jaydon Blue had big words this week stating that he would challenge the 40-yard dash record of his former teammate, Xavier Worthy, but did not come close (4.38 seconds).

Cam Skattebo was unable to compete in Indianapolis due to a hamstring issue. He has his share of supporters in the league, but it is reasonable to wonder if he lost some ground on his peers considering the performances seen at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

