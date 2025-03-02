Saturday was for skill talent and speed as the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers completed athletic testing and on-field drills. The supply of first-round caliber wide receivers is limited this year, but that just means most of the top prospects were on the field competing at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are some of the winners and losers from Saturday's on-field drills in Indianapolis, starting with a look at the measurements of the prospects in CBS Sports' top 50 consensus rankings.

Grading the top-rated WRs

Grade: B

Everyone knew Luther Burden III was fast and capable of running away from the competition, but his 4.41-second 40-yard dash validated that belief. His drill work was good, not exceptional. He was a tad loose through the gauntlet drill, but was overall solid.

Grade: A

Matthew Golden did not do much in Indianapolis, but what he did left a lasting impression. His 4.29-second 40-yard dash paced the first group by .05 seconds. Combined with his performance at Texas this past season, Golden may have differentiated himself among that top group of pass catchers.

Grade: B

Tre Harris is still working his way back from a groin injury, so he sat out on-field drills. However, he did run a respectable 4.54-second 40-yard dash with a 1.56-second 10-yard split.

Grade: A-

Jack Bech is a filled-out wide receiver who displayed average athleticism with a 34.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-5-inch broad jump. Bech had a really strong Senior Bowl showing and continued to build upon that during the on-field drills in Indianapolis. He did a great job running his routes and tracking the ball downfield.

Grade: B+

Elic Ayomanor is filled out at 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds. His 1.58-second 10-yard split was the worst among the first group of wide receivers, but he showed quality long speed by running an impressive 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His 38.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-7 broad jump stacked up well with his peers as well.

Grade: B-

Once Jalen Royals got the instructions down for the gauntlet drill, he was relatively good. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, but tied for the fastest 10-yard split (1.49 seconds). The second group of receivers went through a lot smoother and Royals was among them.

Grade: B+

Tai Felton checked the boxes Saturday, running the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds with a 1.51-second 10-yard split. His 39.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-10 broad jump were among the best of the group. Through the drills, he did a good job and stood out during the gauntlet drill.

Grade: B+

If one were to see a wide receiver measure 6-foot-4 1/8 and 214 pounds, one would assume that player was a downfield ball-winner rather than a speedster. Higgins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds and reached the third-fastest speed (19.14 miles per hour) among the first group of wide receivers, according to Next Gen Stats.

Other winners

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Noel was a top performer at the Senior Bowl and continued on that upward trajectory in Indianapolis. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds with a 1.51-second 10-yard split. He had previously jumped out of the gym with a 41.5-inch vertical jump and a 11-foot-2-inch broad jump. On his first trip through the gauntlet, there were a few off-target balls, but they never dragged him off his path.

Chimere Dike, Florida

Dike was one of the pass catchers I noted as having excelled in the gauntlet drill. His 4.34-second 40-yard dash was the second fastest, while his 10-yard split (1.51 seconds) was the third-fastest among the first group. He put together a really smooth workout.

Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado

Horn was consistent and controlled through the on-field drills, especially the gauntlet. His 19.81 miles per hour was the fastest time from the first wide receiver group through the gauntlet drill, according to Next Gen Stats. His vertical jump (38 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-8) were explosive.

Other losers

Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson is the lightest wide receiver (154 pounds) at the NFL Scouting Combine since Brandon Banks in 2010. Dating back to 1989, there have only been seven wide receivers lighter. The 33rd Team notes that no wide receiver under 170 pounds has run a slower 40-yard dash since 2003. His on-field work was good with the highlight being a simulated jump ball that he skied to bring down.

Josh Kelly, Texas Tech

Kelly measured 6-foot 5/8" and 186 pounds, then ran the slowest 40-yard dash time with unimpressive jumps. His 10-yard split (1.56 seconds) was tied for the second-lowest.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.

For live reaction from the festivities, check out Saturday's live blog.